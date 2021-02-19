Covid19. Reducing cases in Europe helps strengthen health systems, says World Health Organization – Observer

The reduction in Covid-19 cases across Europe allows local authorities to assess their responses to the virus and strengthen health systems, regional leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

For the first time since September, the number of new cases recorded in a week is less than one million out of a total of 53 countries in the European region for WHO (which includes several countries in Central Asia), the director said. regional for Europe in a press release. statement from Geneva-based organization Hans Kluge.

New confirmed cases fell for the fifth week in a row, although they remained “high”, the WHO director continued, noting that “new deaths also declined for the third week in a row.”

When the number of Covid-19 cases is at its lowest in many countries, as is currently the case, health authorities have the opportunity to focus on assessing and improving the effectiveness of their responses to the virus, ”Hank Kluge said.

WHO management also points out that other health services, such as cancer care and childhood immunization programs, have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reduction in the number of cases occurring across the European continent therefore makes it possible to focus on the sectors that were neglected during the pandemic.

“Now is also the time to prepare our health services to get back on track, develop strategies and deliver health services in addition to responding to Covid-19,” said the director.

According to a study cited by Kluge, “in a 12-week period in 2020, approximately 28.5 million planned operations had to be canceled due to covid-19.”

On the other hand, as healthcare professionals are vaccinated, “the ability to cope with delayed surgeries, canceled chemotherapy treatments and interrupted vaccination campaigns also increases,” says the WHO.

The regional director for Europe also touched on the new variants of the coronavirus, which are more contagious, saying they are “additional challenges” but “everything can be controlled with the tools we have” at the moment.