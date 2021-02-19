Fishermen and politicians in Madeira united in criticizing the European Union for banning the capture of ‘catfish’ – Observer

Fishermen, mayors and politicians in Madeira are unanimous in criticizing the European Union for banning shark fishing on the high seas, commonly known as “spade”, claiming that its capture is accidental and residual.

Banning the “cat” makes no sense. And it’s not just for me. It’s for everyone, ”said fisherman João de Sousa, 67, of Lusa, who was meeting a group of friends in Câmara de Lobos bay, a municipality adjacent to Funchal on the west side.

The position is supported by the rest, but it is his voice that continues to stand out in the group.

We are not fishing for the “cat”. The “cat” walks with the sword and comes on the same hook, ”he explains, reinforcing:“ When we pull the device up, the “cat” is dead. There is no way to save this fish ”.

In January, the European Commission banned deep-sea shark fishing for two years – 2021 and 2022 – in the western waters of the South Atlantic (around Madeira and the Canary Islands) to ensure the sustainability of the populations of the ‘species.

The deep-sea shark, however, is a predator of the black scabbard, accidentally picked up by the Madeira fleet, for breaking the same hooks, reaching the already dead surface.

According to the European Union regulation, the “International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) has recommended to minimize fishing mortality of deep-sea sharks” as they are “long-lived to low species. reproduction rate ”or even indicating that there is“ an overfishing situation ”.

Therefore, says the European Commission, “Union fishing vessels are prohibited from fishing for deep sea sharks. […] and keep on board, overflow, transfer or disembark ”.

In Câmara de Lobos, where the “cat” has been marketed for decades, especially as a snack to accompany drinks like the traditional poncha, João de Sousa does not hide his discouragement.

If it is forbidden to bring it back to land, we have to throw it away and what is the advantage of throwing out the dead fish? “He asks, insisting:” I think it is absurd.

In the group, a fisherman said, “Even if the fish arrives alive, there is no way to save it. It is a groundfish, cold water. It is captured at a depth of 1000 meters ”. And another adds: “Look, the ‘cat’ is a fish that sells well. How much money is the state losing on this rejected fish? “.

The ban imposed by the European Union led the PCP to present a protest vote in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, which was unanimously approved on Thursday. PCP MP Ricardo Lume recalled that in 2015 the European Commission had taken the same position, but, two years later and proved that it was an accidental and fortuitous capture, he backed down and reversed the measure, allowing black sword fishing boats to transport and unload the “cat” in shelters ports.

Then, a quota of seven tons / year was allocated to the region and, according to data from the regional government, the sale of the “ cat ” serves as a complement to 200 families, after having auctioned 40 thousand euros in 2019.

In Câmara de Lobos, the fisherman João de Sousa insists on the protest: “We fish the sword and, of course, the ‘cat’ also goes for the bait. As it cannot be brought ashore, it is put into the sea. Is this a solution? It does not mean anything.

The municipality of Câmara de Lobos aligns itself with the position of fishermen and parties with seats in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira – PSD, PS, CDS-PP, JPP and PCP – stressing that the ban is “harmless”.

“In collaboration with the responsible entities, whether regional or national, we will try to create a working group that will allow the development of studies that can demonstrate [à Comissão Europeia] the importance of maintaining the activity and underlining the accidental nature of this fishery, ”city councilor Leonel Correia da Silva, responsible for agriculture and maritime affairs, told Lusa.

The mayor stresses that he is not advocating the legalization of deep-sea shark fishing, but only that the specimens caught can be marketed, according to the model in force until 2020.

This ban is counterproductive ”, he reinforced, warning against the possibility of reinforcing the illegal trade of the species, the price of which reaches up to 20 euros per kilo.