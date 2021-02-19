Switchy, the URL shortener that allows you to re-target people who click on your links

Many companies use personalized links on social networks, in newsletters or even on a website. To do this, they use URL shorteners that allow you to reduce the original URL, adjust it and most importantly, monitor the performance of this link! If you’re looking for a solution to increase your link engagement on social media, let me introduce you to Switchy.

Customize the appearance of your links on social networks

Switchy is a feature-packed URL shortener. This gives you the opportunity to change the description and image of your links so that the previews on your social networks are always up to date! It is also possible to organize your links in folders.

The undoubted advantage of Switchy is that it is possible to realign clickers with pixels. To keep track of your conversions, Switchy offers the ability to add UTMs and realign pixels. No technical knowledge is required to add a pixel.

Thus, every clicker is automatically “pixelated” and therefore aligned to the various advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, Snapchat, etc.

Switchy also offers a dashboard that allows you to keep track of the conversions of all your links in real time. Visualize the number of clicks, the sources, the country of the clickers …

Switchy is used today by many companies such as TF1, Unibet, Bonduelle and GQ.

Save 98% at Switchy

Appsumo gives you lifetime access to Switchy for just $ 39. How often are 3 offers offered:

Single for $ 39 instead of $ 600: Get the various features above, but also 30,000 clicks per month and 8 custom domains. For $ 78 instead of $ 1,200, you get 60,000 clicks per month and 16 custom domains. The Multiple plan delivers 90,000 clicks per month and 624 custom domains, all for $ 117 instead of $ 1,800.

The ideal tool to create effective advertising campaigns and thus increase your conversions!

