Timorese prosecutor confident in evidence of pedophilia accusations against former priest – Observer

The East Timorese prosecutor’s office said on Friday it was confident in the child sex abuse prosecution of a former American priest, whose trial begins Monday.

“Not only the two prosecutors, but myself and the entire prosecution, institutionally we are very safe. We would not bring charges if we did not have proof of these crimes, ”East Timorese Attorney General José Ximenes told Lusa.

Let’s do our job. The greatest and only interest of the deputy is that our role be enshrined in our Constitution and, in this context, give a voice to those who do not have a voice in the chapter, in particular child victims ”, he said. highlighted.

José Ximenes spoke with Lusa at a time when preparations are underway in Oecusse for the opening of the trial of Richard Daschbach, 84, detained in 2019.

Already punished by the Vatican, the former priest was accused of mistreating at least two dozen children at the orphanage where he worked, Topu Honis, in Oecusse.

In addition to the crimes of sexual abuse of children, the prosecution has charged Daschbach with crimes of child pornography and domestic violence.

The code provides for maximum sentences of 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of children under 14, increased by a third if the victims are under 12.

“I have already organized myself with the whole team who will now assess the security issue and other aspects. I am not going to talk about the main issue, neither the hearing of the trial nor the strategy of the prosecution, ”said José Ximenes.

“Criminal proceedings exist, determining that the trial is closed to the public,” he stressed.

The holding of the trial in Oecusse-Ambeno, where the alleged crimes were committed, and the social and public pressure that the case has generated in the region, worry the justice officials.

A concern which has increased, according to judicial and police sources heard by Lusa, for the possible presence on the site of the former Timorese President Xanana Gusmão, who went on Thursday on the ferry from Dili to Oecusse.

Police sources confirmed to Lusa that an additional security perimeter will be set up around the court to ensure the smooth running of the process, especially with regard to the protection of victims.

When asked if he fears possible intimidation attempts, José Ximenes said prosecutors in East Timor are used to pressure.

“We are not affected by this. We have been working myself for over 20 years and our magistrates are used to dealing with problems, ”he said.

I think that people who defend and care about the author and ignore children are a serious betrayal of our Constitution and the principles enshrined in it, ”he stressed.

In addition to two prosecutors, Matias Soares and Ambrósio Freitas, who come from Dili, the prosecution team will also be supported by the chief prosecutor of the district of Suai, he explained.

I have children and the journalist too. We are talking here about minor child victims. And so we will continue to work for those children who have no voice. I have no interest beyond that, ”he reiterated.

When asked if the MP would possibly request the transfer of the trial to Dili, José Ximenes said the situation, including security, needed to be assessed.

“Territorial jurisdiction is Oecusse. To change that, we need to at least go to the Court of Appeal. But the team will analyze everything and what happens there, including the question of security and others, then decide and define our position, ”he said.

The defense team will be led by Timorese lawyer Pedro Aparício, who sent statements later.

The victims are supported by the Timorese legal service JUS, with several elements.

Earlier this month, a controversial visit by Gusmao to Daschbach, to the house he was under house arrest in Dili, led the former president’s three children to write letters to alleged victims regretting the visit.

The media coverage of this visit drew criticism from the President of the Timorese Press Council. Virgílio Guterres considered the journalists to be “messenger boys” when they published a statement issued by Xanana Gusmão’s team, without identifying the source and in an attempt to “whitewash” the former American priest.

For CI, there was “a total rejection of journalistic activity, not checking, not seeking the contradictory, not to diversify the sources, not to seek rigor and the truth”, to violate the law and the code of journalistic ethics and discredit an activity that he wants to “watch over the established powers and the democratic rule of law”.

The Timorese Episcopal Conference has already called on the Catholic community of Timor-Leste to accept and respect the decision taken by Pope Francis to expel Daschbach from the priesthood.