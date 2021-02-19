Humanitarian flight in support of Brazil’s return on February 27 – Observer

The TAP flight for the repatriation of Portuguese to Brazil or foreign nationals residing in Portugal, affected by the flight suspension, will take place on the 27th, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

To use this flight, passengers will be contacted by TAP who, being Portuguese citizens or foreigners residing in Portugal, have been affected by the suspension of flights and have expressed, to the Portuguese consular posts in Brazil, the need for an immediate return. on the national territory, for humanitarian reasons.

According to the legislation in force (Decree n ° 1689-C / 2021, of February 12), the passengers of this humanitarian flight must present proof of laboratory tests (RT-PCR) for the detection of infection by SARS- CoV. negative result, carried out within 72 hours of departure, with the exception of children under the age of 24 months. They will also have to complete, after entering the national territory, a period of prophylactic isolation of 14 days, at home or in a place indicated by the Portuguese health authorities.

This repatriation was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, last Wednesday.

On January 27, the government suspended flights to and from Brazil between January 29 and February 14, a “last resort” measure that the foreign minister recognized as necessary given the “very difficult situation. “which prevailed in Portugal in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a hearing at the parliamentary committee on European affairs, Santos Silva said that, so far, the Foreign Ministry has received requests from 70 Portuguese who are in Brazil and that, “for reasons of health, they must return to Portugal “, which is why Portugal is organizing a repatriation flight for people in this situation.