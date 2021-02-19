Japan. Ruling party wants women to attend meetings but remain silent – Observer

Following Yoshiro Mori’s sexist statements to the Olympic Games Organizing Committee, the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (PLD) wanted to show its commitment to the fight for gender equality, but only to a certain extent. Now the ruling party wants to allow more women to attend its meetings, as long as they don’t speak.

A week after the Tokyo2020 Olympic Committee chairman resigned, claiming women were delaying meetings because they talked too much, PLD general secretary Toshihiro Nikai presented a proposal to allow five female parliamentarians to participate at party meetings, where usually only men are present. But there is one condition: they cannot intervene, they can only see, hear and be silent.

According to Reuters, the 82-year-old leader of the PLD stressed the importance of the women who make up the party “see” the decision-making process.

“It is important that they fully understand the type of discussions that are taking place. It’s about seeing what happens, ”said Toshihiro Nikai.

But since they cannot speak, since the proposal only gives them observer status, when they want to exchange views, they can send their ideas and opinions to the office of the party secretaries.

Only two of the 12 members of the party leadership are women, and only three of the 25 members of the general council are women.