Abandoned by the employer: this is how students suffer in crisis – the economy

When the first blockade began in the spring of 2020, Gulnaz Garipowa worked as a student intern at the company, which placed her as a one-off assistant for families. She cares for children with disabilities or learning difficulties. To protect the disabled, she does not want to give her real name. Soon, one of the children he supports will become seriously ill. He has to go to the clinic, he has a positive test for Sars-CoV-2.

Since then, Garipowa can no longer visit the family, he says. Shortly afterwards, she became seriously ill with fear of Covid’s infection. She had severe cold symptoms for weeks and isolated herself in her apartment. She would like to be tested, but the family doctor refuses.

When a young woman is healthy again, she is still not allowed to visit her family again. Your employer forbids it. Individual child support is still canceled. Reason: No one knows if the family is still contagious. The employer tells Garipow that he will have to work a few hours later. In the end, she caused damage in the quarrel. “I haven’t received any money in the last month,” he says. Fearing for his economic existence, Garipowa is claiming unemployment benefits. It is still unclear whether he will have to repay it.

Financial crisis

Many young people like Garipowa earn extra money as working students working in a variety of industries. They are often much more than temporary workers. Isabella Rogner of the Verdi Association sees students in a financial crisis due to a pandemic. At the first lock-in, 35 to 40 percent would lose part-time work. There are no reliable data for the current period. This fate mainly affects people from non-academic households, who receive significantly less financial support than their parents. “This is a particularly vulnerable group in a pandemic,” Rogner writes.

New jobs are also scarce: The job portal In fact, it has determined that the number of vacancies for traineeships and student work has fallen significantly more than for other jobs. In the period from February to September 2020, there were about a third fewer internships than in the same period of the previous year. The number of jobs for students is even half as low. In the case of non-student work, the difference is only a good 20 percent.

More and more competitions for fewer and fewer jobs

“The analysis clearly shows that companies are initially losing new jobs where it is flexibly possible,” writes Annina Hering of Indeed. A lower supply meets a much higher demand. The number of internship and job searches for students on the Indeed site was well above the level in 2018 and 2019. At the beginning of the first lock-up, there was a drop in internship searches, which apparently made students hesitate to look for internships. But then these questions also increased rapidly.

State support for students in the corona crisis is insufficient, says union secretary Rogner. “Of the € 100 million available in the first application period for so-called bridging aid to students, only € 65 million had been disbursed by the end of September.”

According to the student services, the rejected applications included a high number of students who were clearly in financial distress, “but unfortunately this was not due to a pandemic and was therefore not in line with the application guidelines”. In order for students to get help, they could not have more than 500 euros in their account. Anyone who saved several hundred euros in rent was no longer an option for this program. Many students borrow money for this.

Expensive loans

KfW is in enormous demand for student loans. From May to September 2020, applications had a volume of almost one billion euros, which is spread over almost 31,000 applications. That’s about four times more than in the same months of 2019. And it will soon pay a high price, because interest rates will fall to only zero by March 31.

“The KfW loan is basically the most expensive loan a student can currently take out to finance his studies,” said Ulrich Müller of the Center for University Development (CHE) of the “Wirtschaftswoche”. Trade unionist Rogner adds: “For students, this means that they will not only experience a very difficult career entry for Corona, but will also have to cope with a significantly higher debt burden.”

Gulnaz Garipowa, meanwhile, has completed her studies. He now works elsewhere, full time. Here, too, there are days when he cannot work as usual due to corona measures. He still gets his salary.