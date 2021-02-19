Covid19. Brazil to receive more than 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India – Observer

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) said on Friday that it should receive by the end of next week 2 million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, produced by the Serum Institute, in India.

In a statement, the scientific institution, linked to the Brazilian government, said that “it confirms the arrival, by the end of next week, of two more million vaccines ready from the Serum Institute, the one of AstraZeneca’s production centers in India “.

The initiative is part of a strategy parallel to the production of vaccines as soon as the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) arrives, with the objective of contributing to the supply of vaccines for the National Vaccination Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health with a view to the health system of the country in situation, ”he added.

According to Fiocruz, the negotiation with partners AstraZeneca and Instituto Serum included the acquisition of a total of 10 million imported vaccines, in addition to two million vaccines received from the same Indian institute and already delivered on January 24.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Eight million more vaccines will be imported over the next two months, with no date yet confirmed.

Brazil launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 17 with around 10 million vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac that were imported from China and another two million doses from the AstraZeneca laboratory imported from India.

With the available doses, Brazil has so far vaccinated just over 5.4 million people, taking into account that it is two doses per person, but in some cities the vaccination campaign was paralyzed due to lack of vaccine.

If the Ministry of Health guarantees that it has already obtained the purchase of 350 million vaccines and that it will have vaccinated the entire Brazilian population by the end of 2021, the delay of laboratories in the delivery of vaccines threatens the achievement of this goal.

According to information from the G1 news portal, the Ministry of Health on Thursday sent a letter to the Butantan Institute in which it intends to purchase 30 million additional doses of CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory. Sinovac.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the most affected in the world, with 243,457 thousand deaths and more than 10 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,441,926 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.2 million cases of infection, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.