Saudi Arabia is investing 3.3 billion in EA, Take-Two and Activision Blizzard

$ 3.3 billion. This is the total sum that Saudi Arabia has spent to buy several million shares in three of the largest video game publishers in the world: Electronic Arts (FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends …), Take-Two (GTA, Red Dead ) Redemption, NBA 2K …) and Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty, Word of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch …). As the specialized website Kotaku sums up, this operation, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman (nicknamed MBS), allows the Saudis to afford a significant presence in the video game industry without actually establishing themselves as major shareholders. Major targeted for one of the three American giants.

Saudi Arabia has gained a foothold in gaming

This investment, operated by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, chaired by MBS, enables the Saudi Treasury to transfer 14.9 million shares in Activision, 7.4 million in EA and finally 3.9 million in Take-Two. The acquisitions were completed at the end of 2020 with relative discretion.

Two goals are pursued with these investments. With its Vision 2030 development plan, Saudi Arabia seeks to limit its economic reliance on oil through international investments in various sectors, including real estate, sports and industry. This 3.3 billion investment in the world of video games is part of that overall goal, but could ultimately also serve as a propaganda drive for Saudi Arabia to paint a picture of a progressive nation turning to youth.

However, Saudi Arabia had already invested in the video game sector late last year, this time in broad daylight. Prince Mohammed ben Salman’s MiSK Foundation in particular managed to get his hands on 33.3% of the shares in the Japanese studio SNK. His goal was then clear: to eventually take control of the company by becoming the majority shareholder. We’re still a long way from such a target for EA, Take-Two, and Activision, which are much bigger fish.