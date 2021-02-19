Real estate with special properties: “Pools or saunas are easy to lift” – real estate – economy

Mr. Becker, when “Exclusive Living” items are advertised in Berlin, they are usually “sun owners” that you can enjoy on the “beautiful view” terrace. What features should an apartment or house that you would call “exclusive” have?

First I want to change something in due time. We are working hard to keep the city open. I prefer to talk about excellent living, and that includes quiet living, then it’s about living with a view – then your sunset is in the right place – and it’s about easy living, which can be a reception or that the apartments are simple, well organized. Then it is safe living, in the neighborhood, in the yard, in the dark, in the snow. Then it’s about city life – specifically being in the middle. Have access to cultural offerings, community and knowledge. So it is also a short distance – at the level of the apartment, but also in the room, at room heights, in the square. These are all criteria that ensure a really good life and help people feel comfortable. That she feels involved. These questions need to be answered again in each price category.

Would someone with more space live better?

Not automatically. For someone who lives on the first floor on Martin-Luther-Straße, it is very difficult today: Because the apartment is noisy and you cannot open the windows during sleep. We have to deal with the fact that we humans have a number of needs. And then some more or less can handle it. There are many large apartments in the old buildings, which also represent Berlin. However, if there is no lift, it is quite difficult for some residents.

You talked about safe living. The Ludwig-Hoffmann-Quartier in Buch – the clinic’s old workplace – remained fenced after being converted into living space. Are these systems increasingly characterized by good housing? Security through isolation?

We have a project on Chausseestrasse – a four-storey passage to the garden, which leads to a beautiful cemetery-like park. So the terrain continues. There is also a children’s playground on site. Parents say: It’s all open! Everyone can come, but above all, children can run out on the street. It is difficult to say this when talking to parents. Therefore, there is currently a gateway that excludes the public. When the state is no longer able to ensure road safety, such bad conditions occur – inaccessible areas. Today, each park is closed at night if possible. This is an expression of state, institutional weakness. We should actually do it differently. Security is here for everyone.

Eike Becker, born in Osterholz-Scharmbeck in 1962, studied in Aachen, Paris and Stuttgart and founded Eike in 1999 … Photo: Sebastian Wells / OSTKREUZ

About nineteen hundred people in Berlin may have been considered exclusive if they lived in a good place and had servants and rooms in their city apartments. Status played a role. This should be true today as we consider villas, spacious driveways and triple garages. We are familiar with it. What crazy wishes have you come across as an architect? No names are required. We also take examples of modern underestimation.

Today we are far from realizing the splendor of the Wilhelminian era. Today, the wishes are actually much more modest. So in the building, a building with 60 sides, you can afford a swimming pool or sauna. Then it’s really easy to handle, at least for some. It’s a good feeling. Having a rooftop pool and restrooms today may be an expression of luxury when built for individuals.

Leaving aside issues such as urban redevelopment and desertification of inner cities: Do pandemics and climate change currently cause a re-evaluation of the architectural scene and on what features or layout of the room could it be based? Air conditioners that quietly circle in front of houses and renaissance “half rooms” or a studio that can be used for guests and as a home office may not be everything. Can you imagine “mouse towers” like Binger Bau on the Rhine in which you can hide?

Considerations are about the convergence of work and housing, even in the area of ​​higher quality. That you offer common rooms, including coworking facilities. Then you don’t need further study and you can save your way to work. The topic of ventilation is also becoming increasingly important. The systems must work more intensively, in the summer they must also provide cooling. This is playing an increasingly important role due to the warm summers. There may also be people who would like to have an ice bath or a plunge pool.

If you were given a free hand and had endless financial and other resources, and no one had a conscience, which exclusive or inclusive residential project would you propose? Would it be more of a holiday residence in the Maldives, a project of ecovillages and community housing in the country with all the technical partitions from wind turbines to solar panels, or a city apartment with its own elevator for a convertible in the basement?

Ideally, all together, as Berliners prefer. Views of the Baltic Sea, the Brandenburg Gate and the Alps should also be possible. As a task, I would be fascinated by an urban project, such as a wooden structure, a building that has a lively environment and connects life and work, which is inclusive and functions as an open district, which of course has low energy technology and can operate in a climate neutral way. It is important to think about mobility, about offers that can be used together, about electromobility. That you can share the well-being factors that neighborhood and community play a role. This would then be a denser neighborhood, which in turn would qualify for open spaces. We are in Offenbach with a residential project with a swimming pool. This is available for school swimming in the morning, as the poor community in Offenbach is unable to maintain a swimming pool. As far as building construction is concerned, I have no worries that we will be building too high in Berlin in the next hundred years …

… Do you really count on a red-red-green state government for so long?

(laughs) Regardless of party politics. It is important that people meet. Protz, wink, shelter – it can’t be in the forefront, but rather our efforts to make a good city feel good.

The reality is different – we are called not to live too closely together. You have overcome the disease caused by Covid-19. One can only hope that this pandemic time will be over at some point. But what to do if we have to adapt to the current situation in the long run?

This would then be an extrapolation of the trend. Well … pandemics have been defeated again and again in the past, and so will this one. As a society, we emerge differently. But it’s a good thing that people work together and try to find answers through science and cooperation – and not separately.