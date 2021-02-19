A European satellite captures in photographs the “fire spectacle” of the Etna volcano from space – Observer

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured a photograph of the erupting Etna volcano from space. The image was shared this Friday, but photographed at 9.40am last Thursday using cameras in the infrared spectrum. And it shows the “fire show” of red lava flowing down the flanks.

Etna, in Italy, erupted for the first time on Tuesday February 16 and expelled lava to a height of 700 meters, then sank on the eastern flank to Valle del Bove, in the Italian province of Catania , four kilometers from the summit. of the volcano.

The second eruption occurred two days later, on February 18, and although it was more explosive, the lava only traveled 1.3 kilometers south. However, the ashes covered the city of Catania and endangered the towns of Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo, closer to the foot of the mountain. The airport had to be closed temporarily.

Since then, lava has continued to flow from the summit of Etna – which, at 3350 meters above sea level, is the tallest and tallest volcano in Europe, often leading to eruptions of this nature. This Friday morning, the Volcano Discovery platform reported an increase in seismic activity at the site, a symptom that a new explosion is about to occur.

Images taken as part of the ESA Copernicus program are also good tools for monitoring volcanoes and studying their behavior. The Sentinel-2 satellite makes it possible, for example, to detect signals likely to signal the imminence of a new eruption.

Even after this has happened, the images can help record phenomena associated with volcano activity, such as lava flows, landslides, cracks in the ground, and earthquakes. Atmospheric sensors can also detect gases and aerosols released by the eruption, which is useful in calculating the environmental impact they will have.