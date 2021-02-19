Financing air purifiers: the past of the school economy

Learning is essential for children. And it still works best in its class – when the air is clean. The Berlin-Brandenburg trade associations want to contribute with corona filters and donated three devices to the school in Neukölln for 10,000 euros. This will not make the whole school safer, but will create several rooms that are not well ventilated. Walter Gropius School initially uses air purifiers in grades 1 and 2 of the basic level. Later, during the exams, they have to ensure clean air in the upper school.

3000 euros for one device

One year after the start of the pandemic, school rooms are equipped with facilities that cost around € 3,000. Even in Berlin, where it will be much more difficult than anywhere else. The Senate adopted a resolution in early November, and in January the districts received 4.5 million euros to purchase 1,200 devices. The Senate Ministry of Education and the state real estate company BIM want to buy another 2,800 facilities by Easter and another 3,500 facilities by the summer for a total of 15 million euros and hand them over to the districts. During the summer holidays, about 7,500 classrooms in Berlin will be clean.

The federal government only supports existing systems

The federal government is on its way in other dimensions. The program, for which the federal government provides 500 million euros, is called “Federal funding for the conversion and modernization of ventilation and air conditioning systems in public buildings and meeting places to meet corona standards. It all started in the fall, and as of October, building operators can have 40 percent of their investment costs reimbursed from the federal budget for public buildings. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) would like to ensure that “lecture halls and school halls, theaters and museums as well as communal meeting rooms and townhouses” are safer with modern technology. However, there is a catch: only existing systems are funded. This means public buildings with existing ventilation systems. This means that schools are (almost) abolished: According to the Building and Air Conditioning Industry Association, only about one in ten schools have air conditioning.

The federal program was originally located at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Buildings and Home Affairs and originally also provided the promotion of mobile devices. That changed when the funding fund changed to the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWi). The ministry subsequently delegated processing to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa).

Five million euros were approved

The federal government is giving up to 100,000 for measures regarding existing stationary ventilation and air conditioning systems in public buildings and meeting places. “Measures must be used to reduce the risk of infection from aerosols with potentially poor ventilation in enclosed rooms,” Bafa said on request. So far, 364 applications have been received, mainly from universities (114), schools (52) and hospitals (46). Bafa approved 215 applications with a total funding of 5.1 million euros, but no euro has been paid yet: Bafa has not yet received proof of use.

Advertise beyond needs

On August 25, the coalition committee agreed on a funding program, applications are possible from October 20, and on February 18, no money has yet been received for universities or hospitals. “How can you provide funding that ignores this need?” Wonders the Building Climate Association (FGK).

Trox of Neukirchen-Vluyn in North Rhine-Westphalia claims to be the market leader in air purifiers. “A federal funding program that covers mechanical ventilation systems and excludes air purifiers has no impact on sales,” Trox said on request. that it would be almost impossible to trigger any funding.

Many devices on the market

Nevertheless, business is gaining strength. There are now 40 to 50 devices available from various manufacturers on the German market, of which about a dozen cost an average of 3,000 euros, which can clean classrooms with an average size of 203 cubic meters. When used in schools, special criteria apply, including volume, concept development and volume flow. The equipment should be two meters high, says Günther Mertz, executive director of the FGK association, so that the air flow is such that all the air in the class is sucked in through the filter several times an hour. The device only cleans the air. The windows should always be open for fresh oxygen.

Again and again criticized for insufficient corona aid: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier, Photo: imago images / photothek

There is currently no uniform filter certification. “A harsh awakening occurs at the latest after setting up the device and then it turns out to be too loud and therefore not suitable for permanent use in schools,” says Trox. Frank Mückisch, city councilor for education in Steglitz-Zehlendorf, bought 100 air purifiers from two different companies for a total of 280,000, paying attention to air flow and noise levels. The Senate, as a sponsor, set the condition that the devices have HEPA-13 or even -14 filters. HEPA stands for Highly Efficient Particulate Air. With the H14 quality class filter, the separation efficiency is 99.995 percent. So out of 100,000 particles or viruses, only five pass through the filter. For H13, there are several other 99.95 percent microparticles that do not get stuck in the filter.

Parents buy filters in Zehlendorf

Mükisch distributed 100 facilities in Steglitz-Zehlendorf to 24 schools – not even half of the 60 primary and secondary schools in the district. But something is happening. “Parents want to buy their own equipment and we are now allowing them to do so,” says the city councilor for education, and is satisfied with this commitment. Mückisch’s colleague Oliver Schworck from Tempelhof-Schöneberg, who has so far distributed 78 facilities to 30 of the 56 district schools, looks at the subject differently – and parents: Quality, maintenance and responsibility issues have not been clarified, and therefore Tempelhof Schöneberg is not allowed in schools. install any privately purchased air purifiers.

Nationwide, authorities and officials are primarily concerned with protecting the health of their employees: “Filtration equipment is ordered by an amazing number of ministries, offices and administrations,” says the large manufacturer. So that there is at least clean air in the office.