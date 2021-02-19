New Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church reaffirms Kosovo as “the Jerusalem of Serbia” – Observer

The new Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church (CPS), Porfirije, reaffirmed on Friday that Kosovo, which is predominantly Albanian Muslim and which declared unilateral independence in February 2008, is “the spiritual Jerusalem of Serbia”.

During his solemn investiture in the Cathedral of Belgrade Santo Sava, the new religious leader declared that the former southern province of Serbia “is the umbilical cord” which is related to the “spiritual and historical lineage” and to ” the essence of identity “.

Kosovo, where the demographic balance shifted towards the local Albanians about a century ago, is still considered by Serbs as the origin of their nation and religion, and in this territory many monasteries and churches important Serbs of significant value remain. Culturally and historically.

According to tradition, the new Patriarch, who served as Metropolitan Zabreg and Ljubljana, will also be invested in the former Patriarchate of Pec, Kosovo, a ceremony expected to take place in the coming weeks. The head of the Orthodox religious hierarchy of Serbia said he would not get involved in political or partisan issues and said the task of the Church is to “build peace and trust” for all people and all religions.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Porfirije was elected on Thursday 46th patriarch of the CPS, succeeding Irinej, who died last November at the age of 90 as a victim of Covid-19. At 59 years old, Porfirije is one of the youngest patriarchs of the Serbian Church and defines himself in various sectors of the environment as an intellectual, peaceful and dialogic.

However, there are those who consider him very close to power, in particular Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and President Aleksandar Vucic ”. His election comes at a time when Serbia and Kosovo are under pressure from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and of the European Union, to restart the dialogue on the normalization of their relations, 13 years after the auto – proclamation of independence and that Belgrade does not recognize.

From the perspective of analyst Drasko Djenovic, quoted by the AFP news agency, the new patriarch may be less intransigent compared to his predecessors, even if the CPS does not fail to recall that Kosovo was the cradle of the Serbian orthodoxy.

“His positions on Kosovo are perhaps more moderate than those of his predecessor, which is why Vucic wanted him elected,” he said.

The older bishops embody the hard positions on Kosovo (…) but the situation is different among the young bishops, who live in the 21st century, ”he added.

The PSC, one of the most influential institutions in the country to oppose the independence of the former Serbian province, also vigorously rejected the idea evoked by Aleksandar Vucic of exchanging territories with Kosovo as a solution. to conflict.

The Serbian Orthodox Church (CPS) has around 12 million faithful, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also has dioceses in Western Europe, the United States and Australia. Born in Becej, in northern Serbia, and under the Christian name of Peric Prvoslav, Porfirije is fluent in Greek, English and German and also understands Russian. In the 90s, he was noted through programs to help young people with drug addiction and organized the dispatch of aid to victims of the recent and violent earthquake in Croatia.