Presidency of the EU. Costa and CES leader prepare for Porto social summit in May – Observer

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) met this Friday, by videoconference, to prepare proposals for the development of the social pillar of the European Union, which should be approved at the Porto summit in May. .

In a message posted on his personal account on the social network Twitter, António Costa said he had met CES General Secretary Luca Visentini this morning.

We agreed that there was an urgent need to trigger the economic recovery, anchored in fair climate and digital transitions, coupled with the implementation of the social pillar of the European Union, which creates new opportunities for all ”, wrote the Prime Minister of Portugal, the country he will chair until June at the Council of the European Union.

I met this morning the SG of @etuc_ces, @VisentiniLuca. We agreed that there is an urgent need to trigger the economic recovery, anchored in fair climate and digital transitions, coupled with the implementation of the EU Social Pillar, which creates new opportunities for all. pic.twitter.com/Hak2QFDohP

– António Costa (@antoniocostapm) February 19, 2021

António Costa adds in the same message that he expects “an active participation of the social partners in the social summit in Porto, which will focus on employment, skills and innovation and social protection”.

In January, after a meeting of the Portuguese Presidency with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the Centro Cultural de Belém, in Lisbon, the Prime Minister considered that the existence of advances in the social pillar of the European Union was essential to fight populism and respond to the “fears” of citizens.

Asked about the traditional opposition of more liberal European Member States (the case of Ireland or the Netherlands) to a deepening of social rules in the European Union, the Portuguese Prime Minister defended the importance of the social summit scheduled for May 7 in Porto, where a common commitment around the social pillar will be sought.

“The next day, May 8, also in Porto, there will be an informal Council, where a declaration will be drawn up that reaffirms the commitment of all Member States to develop this social pillar – a pillar that is not worth it. . itself, but it must be seen as a solid basis to give confidence to all citizens, ”reacted António Costa.

“Fear is what fuels populism the most. If we want to fight populism effectively, we have to give people confidence – confidence in the face of what fears are, ”he said.