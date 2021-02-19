Portugal defends “concrete responses” in cooperation against armed groups in Mozambique – Observer

Portugal’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Maria Amélia Paiva, said on Friday that she would soon expect “concrete answers” on cooperation against armed groups in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

We hope, very soon, to be able to have concrete answers ”, declared Maria Amélia Paiva, addressing the journalists.

The diplomat was speaking after a meeting with the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, Esperança Bias, on the occasion of the end of her mission in the African country.

Currently, he continued, the technical issues of future cooperation between Portugal, the European Union (EU) and Mozambique are being dealt with to combat the armed groups carrying out attacks in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“At the moment, the technical work, after a technical exploratory mission [a Moçambique], take place, ”he said.

Maria Amélia Paiva recalled that the Portuguese Minister of Defense, João Gomes Cravinho, and the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, recently visited Mozambique to prepare joint actions.

The Minister of National Defense, João Gomes Cravinho, estimated on Wednesday that Portugal would move to Mozambique, in April, about sixty soldiers as trainers of “special forces” to fight terrorism, but stressed that the process was still going from Mozambican authorities.

Armed violence in the northernmost province of Mozambique, where Africa’s largest private multinational investment is developing, for the exploitation of natural gas, is causing a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without accommodation or food, mainly concentrated in the provincial capital, Pemba.

Some of the raids have been claimed by the “ jihadist ” group Islamic State since 2019.