Commission calls for investment in education to reduce inequalities – Observer

The European Commission on Friday called on EU member states to use funding from resilience recovery plans to invest in education, in order to reduce inequalities in access to school systems.

“There is indeed an inequality of opportunity” as far as European education systems are concerned, said European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit in a political debate on equity of access and inclusion in education during the informal ministerial videoconference on Education of Europeans. Union (EU).

European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture and Education, Mariya Gabriel, said she shared the view, stressing that “despite the progress made in recent years, challenges remain in terms of equal access and inclusion in education.

In addition, Mariya Gabriel added that these challenges are evident in a survey carried out by the European Commission in 2018, which showed that “one in five young people has difficulties in reading, mathematics and science” and that “many young people” drop out of high school without a diploma.

It is obvious that “the socio-cultural field continues to be decisive for academic success,” said the commissioner, recalling that “children who already suffered from socio-economic disadvantages before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic” were most affected by this crisis ”.

For this reason, the European Commission is committed to committing to carry out “concrete initiatives” throughout this year in order to “try to find more solutions” that will allow us to overcome this challenge.

Among the initiatives promoted by the community executive, Mariya Gabriel underlined the launch, again this year, of a “trilogue of European educational innovation” in order to “recognize the work of teachers and schools”.

The aim, he said, is “to underline the value of European cooperation in the field of education”. One of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Mariya Gabriel, was precisely distance education, which is why the Commission “will propose a new recommendation to the Council on learning” in digital form.

The Commissioner said he was “happy” to note that, so far, European governments have clearly expressed the concern to use the investments of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) in digital education, considering that this This is the only way to “fight against inequalities in education caused by the pandemic”.

Commissioner Nicolas Schmit also presented the “Guarantee for children” initiative, the objective of which is precisely “to ensure that underprivileged children can benefit from support both in terms of education and training” . For Nicolas Schmit, this initiative constitutes “a fundamental element to guarantee a more equitable entry into the school systems”.

The Commissioner also underlined the importance of financing the recovery and resilience plans to focus on investment in education, recalling that there are “many young people who enter the labor market with qualifications which do not meet their needs ”.

For her part, the vice-president of the community executive, Margaritis Schinas, stressed that “the time has come” for the 27 to move forward in the promotion of equal access and inclusion in the education, since they already have the “building blocks” to achieve this goal. Margaritis Schinas also warned against “the explosion of mobility demands that will characterize the times following the pandemic” of young Europeans, faced in recent months with “very serious obstacles to mobility”, a situation in which the EU must prepare.

European Commissioners Margaritis Schinas, Mariya Gabriel and Nicolas Schmit participated today in a political debate on equity in access, inclusion and success in education and training, chaired by the Minister of Education, Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU.