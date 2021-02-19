Angolan President launches tender to audit sovereign wealth fund – Observer

Angolan President João Lourenço authorized the opening of a call for tenders for the acquisition of specialized services from an independent auditor to audit the accounts of the Sovereign Fund of Angola in 2021.

According to the presidential decree, published in Diário da República, the expenditure is authorized to open a limited tender to verify the financial statements of the Sovereign Fund for the current fiscal year. The appointment of the auditor will be made by the President of the Republic, according to the document.

The Angolan Sovereign Fund (FSA) achieved in 2019, the year in which the latest financial information is reported, a net income of 234 million dollars (206 million euros) after two years of losses. The result was associated, according to a note published at the time, with the good performance of the international financial markets in which the Fund has invested more than $ 1,789 million (€ 1,572 million) in which it recorded unrealized potential gains. realized debt instruments (bonds) and equity instruments (shares) with a cumulative value of $ 189 million (€ 166 million).

Last year, the FSA had assets of $ 4,587 million (€ 4,032 million) and equity of $ 3,669 million (€ 3,227 million), while the costs of managing the net investments were of $ 4 million (3.5 million euros) in 2019 and operating costs reached $ 15 million (13 million euros).

In 2018, the Fund recorded a loss of 104 million dollars (91 million euros), linked to the poor performance of the financial markets, in which this institution had invested more than 1,431 million dollars (1,258 million euros) . The potential unrealized losses on bonds and equities amount to 162 million dollars (142 million euros).

In 2017, the FSA recorded a loss of 384 million dollars (338 million euros) resulting from “the cancellation of the potential gains recorded in 2016 on the assets valued at that date, consisting mainly of concessions from the Angolan State for the construction and operation of Porto do Caio, operation of six farms and forest areas, totaling US $ 435 million (€ 383 million).

The note specifies that it was only in 2019, when the new Board of Directors of the Fund took control of the assets, that it was possible to complete the financial statements for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 “ which may thus regularize the delays in publication accounts ”. Until March of last year, the new management of the Fund was deprived of access to information on “alternative investments”, which conditioned the conclusion of the financial statements for 2017, he justifies.

The lack of up-to-date information on alternative investments, which at the time represented more than 60% of funds, led to the excuse of the independent auditor and the Tax Board to comment on this exercise.

The repurchase of the investment portfolio, the statement said, resulted in the transfer of financial resources in the amount of $ 1,945 million (€ 1,710 million), debt securities valued at $ 67 million (59 million euros) and more than 65 investment vehicles. / companies whose value remains to be determined. It wasn’t until the end of 2019 that the investigation and valuation of the assets came to an end, concluding that they were worth $ 745 million (€ 655 million).

The restructuring of the FSA began in January 2018, with the appointment of a new Board of Directors (CA) and the creation of an investment committee which took office in the third quarter of 2019. In April 2018, CA terminated the contract with the former Investment Manager (Quantum Global, by Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais) and hired the international company Investec Asset Management, currently called Ninety One UK Limited, which managed, as of December 31, 2019, 32% of the assets of Background.

It was also in 2018 that the FSA began the process of buying back control of assets valued at three billion dollars (2.639 million euros) which were under the management of Quantum. The financial assets were managed by Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, chairman of the companies of the Quantum Global group, who was released on March 22, 2019, after nearly six months in prison, when the Angolan state announced the recovery of the ‘silver.

The Swiss-Angolan has been accused of several offenses, namely that of criminal conspiracy, improper receipt of benefits, corruption and economic participation in business. At the time, the Fund was chaired by José Filomeno “Zenu” dos Santos. The son of the former President of the Republic of Angola José Eduardo dos Santos, exonerated from his post in January 2018 by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was sentenced last year to five years in prison, in connection with a case that became known as “500 million”.

“ Zenu ” dos Santos was convicted of the crime of fraud for defrauding him, on an ongoing basis, to four years in prison and the crime of influence peddling on an ongoing basis to two years in prison, on a legal sum of five years. . The process has not yet been decided.