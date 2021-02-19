Fight against corruption. US Ambassador to Angola confirms Biden administration support for João Lourenço – Observer

US Ambassador to Angola Nina Maria Fite confirmed this Friday in statements to Radio Nacional de Angola that “the Biden administration will fully support President João Lourenço in the fight against corruption” .

The US State Department had previously praised the Angolan president for “impressive progress in pursuing an anti-corruption program” over the past two years, Angolan press reported on Wednesday.

According to the Angolan news agency Angop, the American authorities hailed the success of the presidency of João Lourenço “in the fight against the takeover of the state, in the denunciation and accusation of former public officials and in a new law against money laundering and the financing of terrorism ”.

This assessment comes from a competition launched by the US State Department for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor for anti-corruption projects in Angola, with funding of $ 1.3 million ( around 1 million euros).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

This funding program aims to “support the growth of Angolan civil society and independent media by raising public awareness and supporting reforms for transparency and the fight against corruption”.

In an interview with the NRA, Nina Maria Fite said that the Angolan government has enacted anti-corruption laws that will pique the interest of the US private sector regarding investment opportunities in Angola. However, he did not fail to mention that the biggest challenge right now is the continued enforcement of these new laws.

The head of US diplomacy in Angola also added that, to support the Angolan government’s fight against corruption, the US has also provided technical assistance and advice to many Angolan institutions, having conducted programs to strengthen the public finance management.

It should also be recalled that on Wednesday, a report by the consultancy firm Pangea Risk was made public in which it is revealed that several Angolan leaders, including the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, are the subject of investigations in the United States. United States, for a series of allegations of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Law (FCPA), illegal banking transactions, bank fraud to purchase property in the United States and the attempt to defraud the United States Department of Justice.

In the report, the consultant leaves the warning that these illegal practices “are expected to impact foreign investors in Angola and upset the country’s relations with donors and creditors in the months to come”.

US investigation into Angolan leaders threatens funding and investment, advises consultant