The number of Brazilian states with curfew increases to five – Observer

The entry into force of the curfew in Ceará and Bahia, to reduce the spread of Covid-19, brought to five the number of Brazilian states that have adopted this drastic measure to deal with the pandemic.

The curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day (local time) goes into effect in Bahia, Brazil’s fourth most populous state, with 15 million inhabitants, and, for a period of seven days, only at this time. -the. movement of people and vehicles for essential activities.

The same measure began to apply Thursday evening in Ceará, also in northeastern Brazil and the eighth most populous state in the country (9.2 million inhabitants), where the curfew will also be extended by one week.

Amazonas, a state in northern Brazil that has been facing a serious health crisis for a month due to a lack of beds for Covid-19 patients and oxygen for those who need a ventilator, has adopted a more severe curfew two weeks ago, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, to the west and on the border with Paraguay and Bolivia, this measure was also imposed two weeks ago, but only for the most populous cities of the state, including the capital regional, Campo Grande.

Paraná, a southern state bordering Argentina and where the curfew will apply until February 28, the measure is also less restrictive, as the movement of people and vehicles is prohibited between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. In these five states, or nearly a fifth of the 27 federative units that make up Brazil, night traffic is only permitted for workers in essential sectors such as health and safety, while all shops, restaurants and bars must remain in camera.

While in the Amazon the hospital system has already collapsed, in the other four states, the bed occupancy rate in intensive care units already exceeds 90% due to the sharp increase in infections in recent weeks.

With restrictive measures, state governments are seeking to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which in Brazil has already caused an estimated 244,000 deaths and 10 million infections within just one week of the country completing the first year since the recording of the first official case, in February 26, 2020, in the state of São Paulo, which was also the first in Latin America.

These data confirm Brazil, with its 210 million inhabitants, as the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, after the United States of America, and the third with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19. infected, behind the nation. North America and India.

The resurgence of the pandemic coincides with the proliferation of new strains, including P1, detected in the Amazon, and which the Ministry of Health has guaranteed to be “three times more contagious” than the others and which are already circulating in states like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia.

Brazil has vaccinated around 5.5 million people, less than 3% of its population and mainly doctors, indigenous people and the elderly, but several municipalities have had to suspend their vaccination campaigns for lack of doses and the government does not plan for them. next deliveries of antidotes until the end of February.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced that the government would distribute 4.7 million vaccines between late February and early March, and asked mayors to apply them all to the priority population without reserving the second doses needed, to speed up the vaccination campaign.

According to Pazuello, as the ministry will receive 21 million vaccines in March, the distribution of the batches of the second dose is guaranteed on time.