United States officially returns to Paris climate agreement – Observer

The United States has officially returned to the Paris Agreement, with President Joe Biden pledging to make the fight against climate change a high priority.

Almost four years after Donald Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from the agreement, the return of the United States, the world’s largest economy and second largest emitter of CO2, means that almost every country on the planet is interested. to the treaty. signed in Paris in 2015. “Climate change and science-based diplomacy can never again be optional additions to our foreign policy discussions,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Responding to the real threats of climate change and listening to our scientists is at the heart of our internal and external priorities. It is (in part) vital in our discussions on national security, migration, international health measures and in our economic diplomacy and in our trade negotiations, ”explained the US foreign minister.

Praising the Paris agreement, negotiated by former President Barack Obama, Blinken also assured that the climate diplomacy that awaits us will play a crucial role in American strategy. Former Secretary of State and former White House candidate John Kerry, now US envoy on climate issues, previously called on the international community to revise its climate ambitions upwards at the UN summit in Glasgow (Scotland), which will take place in November.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Compliance with Paris Agreement on Climate Change Could Save Millions of Lives, Study Finds

JoeBiden has pledged to reduce pollution levels in the US energy sector to zero by 2035 and bring the US economy back to carbon neutrality by 2050. Upon completion, Ally Donald Trump from the fossil fuel industry, believes the Paris agreement was unfair to the United States and withdrew the country from the treaty.

But the agreement’s ambitions are mostly non-binding, with each country allowed to set its own goals, a point on which Barack Obama and John Kerry insisted on signing the document in 2015, concerned about political opposition to the United States.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution levels and to continue efforts to limit that rise to 1.5 degrees.