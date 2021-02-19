Facebook against Australia. Can the blockade reach Portugal? – Observer

On Thursday, the roughly 17 million Australians who use Facebook each month woke up to another social network. Due to a new law passed in the Australian House of Representatives – but not yet in the Senate – the company founded and run by Mark Zuckerberg has banned all users across the country from viewing or sharing news.

Facebook says it is protecting itself because it does not agree with legislation that will force the company to pay Australian media outlets to share links. In other words, links from third party sites that your users share on the social network. The Australian government, for its part, speaks of “harassment” and “undermining democracy”. Whatever the outcome, the repercussions have already reached halfway around the world. How does this affect you? We explain in the answers below.

You can take the test. If you have a Facebook account, open the social network and navigate to the platform pages of major Australian newspapers. For example, The Age, the Daily Telegraph or The West Australian. Due to Facebook’s decision, the official pages of this social network are currently ghost pages. Overnight, all the publications produced were simply no longer available. There is nothing to panic the social media managers of these newspapers, just a brief designation that has escaped the filters put in place by Facebook.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The same has an impact if you go to any of the official pages of these newspapers, i.e. the official site, and click on the Facebook symbol to share it. This is a feature that, for example, online newspapers like Observer have (that little symbol that appears at the top of this article, for example). Now, unlike the Observer, if you click on the similar icon in North American counterparts, an error message from Facebook will appear with the following rationale: “This post cannot be shared: in response to legislation Government of Australia, Facebook restricts the posting of new links and all postings to Australia News Pages. Globally, posting and sharing of news links from Australian publications is limited ”.

In addition to these global repercussions, in Australia several official government and public service pages, such as the fire department, were caught up by this algorithm applied at home. Due to an error being corrected, several of these pages were also left without content or posts.

It depends on the laws that are made and passed. Facebook, which also owns platforms like Instagram and Whatsapp, in addition to the social network of the same name, is under criticism for blocking news sharing. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Mark Zuckerberg’s measure on social media as “intimidation” and an act to “dissolve Australia” [“unfriend Australia”, numa alusão ao ato de retirar amigos da rede social]. Still, on Friday he called on the company to lift the blockade of users in the country and return to negotiations with Australian media companies.

Australia urges Facebook to lift country’s blockade

In other countries, criticism of Facebook’s measurement was not long in coming. David Cicillin, the head of the US Congressional Committee on Unfair Competition and Abuse of Market Dominance, was another politician who harshly criticized the company: it was an act “incompatible with democracy.” In this country, the discussion of a stricter legal framework for digital platforms has been increasingly discussed.

In Canada, Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said the Facebook measure was “highly irresponsible”. “This will not prevent us from having similar legislation,” he said. In Germany, criticism has also been leveled, with Dietmar Wolff, president of the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Editors (BDZV, in German acronyms), saying: “It is time for governments around the world limit the market power of these platforms ”.

“Bullying to Democracy”. Facebook criticized for being blocked in Australia

Zuckerberg’s company had yet to follow through on this decision, and in the European Union there were already those who voted in amendments to existing laws to force companies like Google and Facebook to pay for media to enable information sharing and dissemination. Hyperlinks. Alex Saliba, a socialist MEP from Malta who is one of the makers of the Digital Services Act, known by its acronym, DSA, and the Digital Markets Act, known as DMA, recently told the Financial Times that the new Australian “balance” law “Powers a company like Facebook to pay for free for something it has. “I think it’s fair that they pay a reasonable amount,” Saliba said.

In 2019, the European Union approved the controversial Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which sparked controversy mainly for its Articles 11 (which remained 15) and 13 (which remained 17). This law, which, as happened in Australia, was hotly contested by Google and Facebook, opened up more space for media companies, also known as publishers, to be able to charge for links shared on other digital platforms. than the sites on which they were originally published.

Controversial article 13 (now 17) has been approved. And now?

Estonian Andrus Ansip, former commissioner and vice-president of the European Commission, was one of the main supporters of the law. The current MEP told the Financial Times he did not want to “reopen this directive”, but that it would be necessary to “look” at new legislation to further clarify what has been decided. Since its approval, the directive has led these technology companies to conclude agreements with publishers in the European Union.

No. In August 2020, while this law is still in the works, William Eston, social network director for Australia and New Zealand, signed a statement in which he said: “Assuming this proposal becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers. and people in Australia to share local and international news on Facebook and Instagram. It’s not our first choice – it’s our last. However, this is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt Australia’s vibrant news and media industry in the long run, and will not help us.

In January, the law had not yet been passed, Google, another big loser with this decision, threatened to withdraw its search engine from the country. However, the law was still being passed by the House of Representatives and it was reported that the tech giant was negotiating with major Australian publishers to be able to continue sharing external links to information. These deals meant, for example, tens of millions of euros in deals with gigantic communication organizations like News Corp. by Rupert Murdoch.

Google threatens to suspend search engine in Australia

In the unfulfilled ultimatum that Google presented, the company said it would not be possible to keep its search engine in Australia. In the Australian Senate, the chief executive of Google there, Mel Silva, said the legislation was unsustainable and would set a “dangerous precedent” that would require paying for links on the Internet.

The principle of unrestricted hyperlinks between sites is fundamental for research. With the uncontrollable operational and financial risk that would push through this legislation, we would have no choice but to make Google’s search engine unavailable in Australia, ”Google said in January.

The Google case was used as an example by the Australian Prime Minister to say that any conflict can be resolved in “good faith” and that it is possible to work with the Australian government to find a solution.

Australia presents plan to force Google and Facebook to pay to “media”

The Australian government’s proposal was presented in July 2020 by Australian Finance Minister Josh Frydenberg as a “binding code of conduct” that should regulate relations between the media and groups that dominate the Internet.