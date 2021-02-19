Republican congressman who supported Trump’s dismissal ostracized by family – Observer

Following the invasion of Capitol Hill on January 6, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger called on the U.S. government to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove Donald Trump from the U.S. presidency. But he didn’t expect the family to write him a letter of disapproval the next day.

“You are a disappointment to us and to God,” begins the two-page letter that was published Monday by The New York Times. The text is signed by 11 members of the Kinzinger family who accuse him of joining “the devil’s army (Democrats and fake media)” and of defending “the terrible and crass accusations” against Trump.

“We thought you were smart enough to see how the left is brainwashing so many good people, including you and other members of the Republican Party. Even you have fallen into the ideals of socialism! So, so sad! They continue in a speech that resembles, by chance or perhaps not, that of Trump.

The letter was handwritten by the cousin of Congresswoman Karen Otto, who later reportedly told the NYT that she hoped the family would move out of Kinzinger.

“We are ashamed to be your family. You have shamed the name of our family, ”the letter concludes.

The Republican member of the House of Representatives responded publicly to the letter on Monday, acknowledging that the political divide between families has become a reality for many Americans.

“I’m fine, sadder that someone is willing to choose a man over family. And it’s sad that this happens to so many people, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks, @GretchenCarlson I’m fine, sadder that someone is willing to choose a man over his family. And sad that this happens to so many people. https://t.co/yx3XbsKjmm

– Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 16, 2021

Adam Kinzinger was one of 10 Republican congressmen who joined Democrats in accusing Trump of inciting the violent protests that took place on January 6 in Washington. And he was one of many who came under serious criticism for supporting the impeachment process. Additionally, the seven Republican Party senators who voted in favor of Trump’s conviction have faced demands for censure from fellow Republican colleagues in their respective states.