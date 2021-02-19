NATO chief warns of growing role of China – Observer

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Alliance countries should strengthen their ties against the growing role of China and that this will have “consequences” for transatlantic security.

The rise of China is a key issue for the transatlantic community, with potential consequences for our prosperity and our way of life, ”he warned at the Munich security conference, which took place. virtually, and while the American president called for combating “economic abuse”.

Jens Stoltenberg was present at the Munich conference via a video link, like the rest of the participants – US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel or British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At the conference, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the allies on both sides of the Atlantic, UN Secretary General António Guterres was also present, in addition to European Commission Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council, Charles Michel, or the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

