Macron offers the West to deliver 13 million vaccines to Africa – Observe

The French president proposed that Europe and the United States of America (USA) deliver “as soon as possible” 13 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 to Africa, so that the continent can vaccinate the agents of health.

If we, Europeans and Americans, know how to deliver these 13 million doses as quickly as possible, that is worth our credibility “and” then the West will be considered in Africa “, underlined the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, in the Munich Security Conference.

“If we announce billions of doses to be given within six months or a year, our African friends will buy doses from the Chinese, from the Russians” and then “the strength of the West will not be a reality”, defended Macron , quoted by the France-Presse agency.

On Friday, G7 leaders agreed to double their support for vaccination against Covid-19 around the world to 7.5 billion dollars (6.2 billion euros), notably through the Covax program, led by the Organization World Health Organization (WHO). The program aims to provide vaccines this year to 20% of the population in around 200 countries and territories.

Thursday, Macron had already called, in the Financial Times, the rich countries to send “very quickly” between 3% to 5% of their available doses in Africa. At the Munich conference, which also included the participation of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Macron clarified his proposal, suggesting the immediate dispatch of 13 million doses.

The African continent has 6.5 million health professionals, we need 13 million doses of vaccines to protect them, to allow health systems to resist, “said the official, adding that the value represents” 0.43 % of doses ”ordered.

Vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 began massively in January in several developed countries, but developing countries are having difficulty ensuring and launching this vaccination. Zimbabwe on Thursday became the eighth African country to start vaccination against Covid-19, after Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles and South Africa.

According to the most recent data from the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the continent has now passed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, a result of more of 3.79 million infections.