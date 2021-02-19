Guterres hails US return to Paris Agreement, calls “day of hope”

The UN Secretary General on Friday described the United States’ return to the Paris Climate Agreement as a “day of hope”, however recalling the many commitments that remain to be kept and the urgency to act in the face of to so many “warning signs” “”.

United States officially returns to Paris climate agreement

On the day he took office, Jan. 20, US President Joe Biden overturned the decision of the previous administration led by Donald Trump on the Paris Agreement and signed an executive order ordering the US to return America (USA) to the climate protocol reached at a summit in the French capital in December 2015.

Back to WHO and Paris, end of the wall with Mexico and the masks. Joe Biden’s first 17 decisions

The American return to the agreement became official on Friday.

Today is a day of hope, as the United States officially joins the Paris Agreement. This is good news for the United States and the world, ”António Guterres said at an event that marked the (new) North American membership.

https://observador.pt/especiais/com-joe-biden-os-eua-voltam-ao-acordo-de-paris-mas-uma-assinatura-e-pouco-para-tudo-o-que-e- I need to change /

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

For Guterres, over the past four years, the absence of the United States, a “key player”, has created “a vacuum” in the climate agreement and this missing link “has weakened the whole”.

The representative recalled that the Paris Agreement, which entered into force on November 4, 2016, was a “historic achievement” but, as he lamented, the commitments made to date were not sufficient and even these are not respected.

Paris Agreement. Five years later, commitments are lacking and global warming continues to accelerate

Warning signs are everywhere. The six years since 2015 have been the hottest six years on record. Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are at record levels. Fires, floods and other extreme weather events are worsening in all regions, ”said the UN secretary general, not to mention a possible“ catastrophic rise ”in temperature of more than three degrees during the current century.

According to Guterres, who during his tenure made climate change one of his priorities, the year 2021 is “crucial”, emphasizing the importance of the future 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26 ) in Glasgow (Scotland, UK), scheduled for November.

COP26 will be a success or a failure. Governments will make decisions that will determine the future of people and the planet, ”the representative said, addressing concrete words to the United States. [as 20 maiores economias do mundo]», Will play a decisive role in the achievement of the set objectives.

Three central objectives are currently outlined: create a real global coalition (countries) for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, achieve an international commitment (with contributions and concrete measures) for exponential progress in the reduction emissions over the next decade and capitalize on the post-pandemic Covid-19 period for “stronger and better” reconstruction and for truly “transformative” change.

On the third goal, Guterres reiterated the need for the world to invest in a “green economy” that helps “to heal the planet and the people” and “to create stable and well-paying jobs to ensure more equitable prosperity and sustainable “.

In this sense, as the representative specified, the gradual elimination of coal, the suspension of investments in fossil fuel projects harmful to the health and biodiversity of populations or the application of new fiscal policies (of consumers polluters) will be part of the measures. necessary to achieve “transformative change”.

Guterres also emphasized the need to close the financial gap in today’s world, advocating support for countries suffering the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

I count on the United States, with all the other members of the G20, to support these three main objectives and to engage in the international negotiations which will be necessary for the success of the COP26 ”, declared the Secretary General, hoping for example, that the Biden administration will soon present its concrete plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In the final phase of the intervention, António Guterres recalled that the current US special envoy for the climate, John Kerry, during the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2016 at the United Nations (then Secretary of State) had took his granddaughter with him.

The Paris Agreement is our pact with our descendants and the entire human family. It’s the race of our lives. We have to go much faster and much further, “said the representative, ending with the sentence:” let’s get to work.

One of the main goals set in 2015 by the Paris Agreement was to limit the increase in global average temperature to “well below” 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels and to make efforts to limit the increase. at 1.5 ° C.