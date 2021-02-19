Macron considers that “it is still too early” to decide on the next steps in the fight against Covid-19 – Observe

The decision of the French authorities to lighten or worsen the measures against Covid-19 must be taken within 10 days. The French president has met with members of the parliamentary majority and, according to several French media, measures to fight the pandemic are not expected to change for another eight or ten days.

According to Emmanuel Macron, it is “too early” to take new decisions, even when some of his deputies in the Assembly of the Republic call for the relief of the state of emergency in force in the country. This indecision is due to the numbers which have stabilized at still high values.

328 people have died in France from Covid-19, bringing the total to 83,721. 2,535,436 French people have already been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,132,918 have already taken the two doses of the vaccine.

In the past 24 hours, 24,116 new cases of the virus have been detected, 20,701 a week ago, totaling 3,560,584 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.