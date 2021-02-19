Portuguese Embassy Conference in the United States Focused on Climate Action and Oceans – Observer

The Portuguese Embassy in the United States organized a virtual conference with various climate experts, during which the need to strengthen international cooperation and add the problem of oceans to global priorities was highlighted.

The conversation was moderated by Portugal’s Ambassador to Washington, Domingos Fezas Vital, and brought together European and American experts to discuss new transatlantic alliances ahead of the United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, in November.

For the Portuguese ambassador, this Friday was “a day to celebrate”, because of the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement, after the departure ordered by former President Donald Trump. The renewed commitments made by the United States to the international community give rise to “greater expectations” for a transatlantic climate alliance, which also joins international efforts, the ambassador said.

Within the European Union, the Portuguese Presidency is committed to making all possible progress in the dialogue for a new climate law so that Europe is the first carbon neutral continent by 2050 ”, he added. said Domingos Fezas Vital.

Stavros Lambrinidis, European Union Ambassador to the United States, said “Covid-19 is an immediate battle, but climate change and loss of biodiversity are the defining challenges of our time.”

According to Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union has a set of proposals for the administration of Joe Biden, including taking a zero emission target by 2050, a new green and sustainable agenda for transatlantic trade and a technology alliance green.

Sue Biniaz, of US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry’s team, shared some expectations for the United States to be met at the UN COP26 conference in November this year, as a pledge to be made. end excess polluting emissions by 2050, create defined strategies and increase funding for vulnerable countries. For the official, the recovery from the pandemic that has affected the whole world, must be inclusive and aligned with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Dan Lashof, director of the World Resources Institute in the United States, added that “ocean-based environmental solutions” must be found. Tiago Pitta e Cunha, CEO of the Oceano Azul Foundation and member of the European Commission Oceans Mission, stressed that the oceans must be part of the global climate change agenda.

If the interplay between oceans and climate is understood, it is not possible to address climate change without thinking about sustainable oceans. The ocean crisis will jeopardize the sustainability of water for decades to come, due to rising water temperatures and carbon dioxide saturation, ”said Tiago Pitta e Cunha.

Oceans must be the central theme of a new working group and an alliance between Europe and the United States, also underlined the executive chairman of the Oceano Azul foundation. In the absence of a “scientific model” for the oceans, the theme must be seen as an “existential threat” which challenges, for example, island countries and can have a major impact on areas dependent on agriculture, he concluded.

Head of Global Affairs and Innovation at the European Union Delegation in Washington, Mercedes García-Pérez, stressed that there are two basic principles that should be seen at the COP26 conference in relation to the plans and strategies that can be established: ambition and transparency.

Mercedez García-Pérez called for greater support for countries particularly vulnerable to climate change, which contribute less to climate change, but suffer more. The United Nations Climate Conference COP26 is due to take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland, after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domingos Fezas Vital concluded that the consensus observed on the various issues related to climate change must be exploited and strengthened and that it is possible to envisage a strong cooperation between Europe and America.