Toronto lockdown order extended to March 8 – Observe

Toronto, the largest city in Canada, has decided to extend the containment order until at least March 8, due to the spread of new variants of the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, we have announced by local authorities. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said it was a difficult but necessary decision.

Eileen de Villa, a doctor in Toronto, this week called on the provincial government to extend the stay-at-home order and shut down services, saying she had never been so concerned about the future because of the news. variants of the coronavirus.

Toronto Mayor John Tory seconded the request and said he wanted this to be the last detention. Restrictions in Toronto began on November 23, after a second wave of infections hit the province. Scientists say the British variant found in Ontario spreads more easily and is likely more deadly, but so far existing vaccines appear to be effective against it.

Canada has experienced a vaccine shortage until this week. The federal government expects to receive six million doses by the end of March and more than 20 million doses in April, May and June. Canada has a population of 37 million and a large community of Portuguese residents. Schools had just reopened in Toronto this week and retail stores were scheduled to reopen on the 22nd.

I know we are tired. I know we have all sacrificed a lot. But there is hope on the horizon. The federal government has assured us that the vaccines we desperately need are on the way, ”said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The stay-at-home order was lifted for most of the province earlier this week, when the government reopened the economy, despite warnings that the move could trigger a third wave of infections.

Toronto, and Canada in general, previously flattened the epidemic curve and is doing it again in this second wave. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said there were currently less than 33,000 active cases in the country, a drop of 60% from the previous month. However, he acknowledged that Canada may not be able to prevent a rapid acceleration of daily cases, which are expected to reach 20,000 by mid-March, without continued monitoring.

We are at a critical point in the pandemic and our efforts have started to tip the scales in our favor, “the official said, adding:” Protecting our progress and limiting the impact of disturbing variants will require stronger action. “