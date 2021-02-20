Spain. Protests in defense of the Catalan rapper increase government tensions – Observer

The arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél earlier this week sparked a wave of violent protests that have been going on for three days in Spain and have already led to dozens of arrests, serious damage and a split in the coalition government. The center of the protests is the capital and largest city of the Catalan community, Barcelona, ​​where, according to local authorities, the damage caused by the demonstrators can reach 500,000 euros.

The events that led to the escalation of violence in the streets took place between Monday and Tuesday. Pablo Rivadulla Duro, better known by the stage name Pablo Hasél, should have voluntarily surrendered until 8 p.m. Friday to serve the nine-month prison sentence he was convicted of for extolling terrorism and attacking the Crown Spanish on Twitter, but he tried to break out of prison, which he describes as “unworthy humiliation”.

On Monday, he barricaded himself with dozens of supporters inside the presbytery of the university of Lleida, the Catalan city where he is from. On Tuesday morning, police raided the university, encountering the discharge of several fire extinguishers. Hasél was arrested and taken to Ponent de Lleida prison to serve the sentence imposed on him by the national court in 2018.

The 33-year-old rapper had already been convicted of the same crime, for songs released between 2009 and 2011 on Youtube. According to El País, on subjects such as “Libertad political prisoners”, “Obama bin Laden” and “Do not give me the pain you shot in the neck”, Hasél defended the armed struggle and the activity of terrorist organizations . In others, he called for the death of the royal family. The two-year prison sentence was suspended because the artist had no records. This time he was not so lucky – he was found guilty of glorifying terrorism in messages posted to Twitter between 2014 and 2016, in which he praised members of ETA and GRAPO found guilty of terrorist activities.

At a time when several artists and personalities were tried for violations of the controversial Spanish law on public security of 2015, Pablo Hasél has become a symbol of freedom of expression that, in the opinion of his supporters, his conviction violates.

Third night of demonstrations with Spain. 80 people have already been arrested during the protests. Pode spokesperson supports “young anti-fascists”

Protests for the release of Pablo Hasél, concentrated in the region of Catalonia, have generated a wave of violence that has lasted for three days and does not seem ready to subside. The assessment carried out on Wednesday by the Spanish police showed the arrest of at least 80 people, a number which will now be higher after another night of clashes between protesters and police. According to El País, this Thursday evening, the authorities arrested 16 other people in Barcelona and Valencia. The losses are enormous. In Madrid, Wednesday’s unrest in the Puerta del Sol area reportedly damaged 200,000 euros. In Barcelona, ​​the damage will be around 400,000, reaching 500,000 euros.

The protests led to an even greater split between the two ruling parties, PSOE and Unidas Pode, and a new political crisis in the country.

Earlier this week, Unidas Pode immediately sided with the protesters, denouncing the rapper’s conviction and police actions, without condemning the wave of violence that has swept through several towns. Party spokesman Pablo Echenique expressed on Twitter “all” his support “for young anti-fascists who demand justice and freedom of expression in the street”.

Already the head of the parliamentary judiciary, Jaume Asens, has announced that we can do everything to grant Hasél a reprieve. Asens, who showed solidarity with all those who were “the target of reprisals” from the police on Monday, arguing that being a rapper could not be a “crime” in Spain, came to say that ” violence is not the solution ”.

Pedro Sánchez condemns the demonstrations in Spain: “In a democracy, the use of any violence is not allowed”

The position taken by Pode has been criticized by several members of the Spanish opposition as well as by the coalition government. PP leader Pablo Casado called on Sánchez to withdraw all members of the executive who have not clearly condemned the events of the past three days. Ana Belén Vázquez Blanco, spokesperson for the same party organization on the interior committee of the Congress of Deputies, accused Pablo Iglesias of being “guilty of what is happening in the streets and Mr. Sánchez of being responsible” .

Within government, Executive Vice President Carmen Calvo and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska were also against violence and the positions taken by Enchenique and Asens. This Friday, Grande-Marlaska, defended the action of the police, which guarantee “the rights and freedoms to a minority which, with a poor conception of rights, uses violence”, and condemned “the use unjustifiable violence ”.

On the same day, socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara, president of the Extremadura community region, recalled in an interview with Canena Ser that the rapper had not been arrested for simply “giving his opinion”, but for appealing to violence and terrorism. “No one wondered why Hasel ended up in jail. You will not end up in prison for having given your opinion, but for having encouraged terrorism and also for having called for violence, ”he declared. “There is a party that tries to govern and another that tries not to have a government,” Vara said. “Governments don’t speak out and don’t even exist to condemn, they exist to govern. We can often put on the agenda what allows us to make a difference and not what allows us to reach consensus. “

Along with the exchange of accusations and the escalation of street violence in some of Spain’s main cities, recent days have been marked by silence on the part of the head of the Spanish government, broken only this Friday. On the sidelines of an event in Mérida, Extremadura, Pedro Sánchez addressed journalists to condemn violent demonstrations and to defend that “in a total democracy, the use of any type of violence is not allowed” and that ” violence is an attack on democracy “.

“Democracy has a remarkable task, that of expanding and improving the protection of freedom of expression. There is a broad consensus within society on the need to better protect freedom of expression. The government has said it will improve legal protection, ”he said, referring to the current executive’s intention to amend the country’s penal code to eliminate prison sentences for offenses involving the freedom of expression, especially when it comes to a form of artistic expression.

“In a full democracy, and the Spanish democracy is a full democracy, the use of any kind of violence is not allowed. There is no exception. Because it is not a freedom, it is an attack on the freedom of others, ”he said, guaranteeing, according to El País, that the government“ will face all forms of violence and guarantee the security of its citizens ”.

“Democracy protects freedom of speech, expression, even the most vile and absurd thoughts. But no violence. Violence is the denial of democracy, ”he said, echoing criticism leveled at members of Pode.

So far, Pablo Iglesias has not commented on the situation.