group impunity? – Observer

It is unfair to attribute to an ethnicity, race, nationality or professional class certain negative characteristics of some of its members, such as saying that Arabs are fanatics, Germans are Nazis, Alentejans are lazy, politicians are intruders or priests are pedophiles. There are certainly fundamentalist Arabs, as there are tolerant ones; Nazi Germans, as there are Democrats; lazy Alentejo, but there are also workers; honest politicians, for others who are not; holy priests, although, exceptionally, there are also pedophiles.

Some ethnic groups, due to their characteristics, are difficult to integrate socially and are therefore less accepted. This is the case among us with the Gypsies, or the Roma, who have recently acquired great visibility, due to the fact that a candidate for the presidency, who was supported by half a million votes, mentioned them in many times.

There may be a high proportion of Roma with a criminal record, but it is not fair, nor does it contribute to their social inclusion, to consider them only in the light of this index, which is clearly not benefiting them. The majority of inmates are also married men, but it would not be reasonable to conclude that males and marital status increase crime. That the Roma, like all the others, are not, a priori, thieves, does not mean that, a posteriori, they are all innocent: justice must precisely distinguish those who are innocent from those who are guilty, no matter what. their ethnicity, race, religion, color, region or profession. No Roma can be prosecuted for the fact that he is, but neither can he be systematically cleared for the mere fact that he is: if he is a Portuguese citizen, he must be treated equally. equality, insofar as he has the same rights and obligations as all citizens, because there is no first or second category.

Equality – which does not exist in ethnic, racial, religious or personal terms, because all ethnicities, races, religions and people are different – must, however, exist by law: no citizen can be discriminated against by virtue of the law. because of ethnicity, race, religion, trade or region. It is however justifiable that, for a relevant reason – such as age, disability, pregnancy, etc. – the law favors certain people, recognizing for example the right to private parking on public roads, to priority service, etc. Except in such cases, the same rights must be recognized for all and the same obligations must be demanded of all.

Consequently, the fight against racial or ethnic inequalities must be supported by prohibiting any discriminatory measures against the Roma, both by recognizing the rights which correspond to them and by demanding the obligations inherent in their status as national citizens. As racists and xenophobes, there are those who advocate negative discrimination against Roma, as well as those who allow them to enjoy privileged treatment. Neither are xenophobic and racist political leaders, who unfairly advocate a policy of persecution against Roma; nor the political leaders, no less xenophobic and racist, who advocate for the Roma, for ethnic reasons, a policy of total impunity.

Some examples concerning the status of women, education and public order, suggest that the Portuguese State does not always respect the constitutional principle of equality.

Indeed, how are women respected and what is their role among the Roma? How many girls complete grade 9? How many complete their 18th birthday without being married yet? How many are mothers before reaching the age of majority? How many can freely choose their profession and their future husband? Is it true that the families themselves beat and persecute any Roma girl who disobeys “law” and ethnic tradition ?!

It is curious that even the most inflamed feminists in our place seem distracted from the condition of the gypsy woman, because there is no evidence that they require them to complete compulsory schooling, or that they only marry when ‘they have the maturity to do it, and do it only with whom they freely choose. Certainly the traditions of your ancient culture and the rituals of your community can and should be respected, but only to the extent that they do not contradict basic rights.

Likewise, the Ministry of Education, which was so concerned about toilets for transsexuals, seems unaware that many Roma pupils are prevented by their parents from going to school until the end of compulsory education, because they prefer to devote them to activities that should be spared in their childhood. and youth. Of course, if the two students had failed retroactively, for having missed the Citizenship and Development courses, had been gypsies, nothing would have happened to them, but, since they are not, they could not benefit from impunity. of the group, which apparently is the prerogative of this ethnic group.

Another example, unfortunately recurring, is that of attacks against security agents, or against medical staff in hospitals and health centers, when they realize that they have not been well followed. When this happened in Beja hospital, instead of being held responsible for the facts, a mediator excused them, on the pretext that they did not understand that they should not attack those who are carrying out their duties. …

You cannot beat a gypsy just because he is, but you cannot be afraid of anyone who commits a crime, regardless of ethnicity, race, religion or profession. Being a gypsy – and anyone who says gypsy also says Arab, African, Alentejo, priest or SEF inspector – is not to blame, but neither is it an excuse. So xenophobic and racist is the one who says all gypsies are thieves and rioters, like the one who says all gypsies are neither thieves nor rioters.

We are all Portuguese and there is no Portuguese for good and Portuguese for evil, because all Portuguese are for good and evil: may the national citizen throw the first stone that has always been, and in everything, exemplary in the fulfillment of all its civic duties. The Gypsies, or Roma, are an ancient people who, among other glories, have a martyr, beatified on 4-5-1997, by Saint John Paul II, during a celebration attended by three thousand Gypsies from all over the world: Saint Zeferino Giménez Malla, El Pele, head of the Roma community of Barbastro, catechist, Vincentian and member of the Eucharistic adoration, who, for having defended a priest, was shot on August 9, 1936, out of hatred of the Catholic faith.

It would be humiliating for the collective dignity of the Roma to regard them as separate from other nationals, as if they were the exception to the rule. The Church has always considered them on an equal footing with other believers, offering her services through her own pastoral care. Respect their legitimate traditions, recognize all the rights inherent in national citizenship, but also demand all the corresponding duties. Only in this way will Portugal be democratically plural, with equality for all before the law and respect for all races, ethnicities, religions, professions and regions.

