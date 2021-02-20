The European Union to double its contribution to the global vaccine to 1 billion euros – Observer

The European Union has announced that it will double its contribution to the vaccination program against Covid-19 “Covax” to 1 billion euros.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, are ready to increase funding through the European budget, AFP said.

The measure comes at a time when richer countries are accused of hoarding and ordering vaccines on the market, preventing poorer countries from using them. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January called the current vaccine competition a “catastrophic moral failure”, a criticism also underlined by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Covid19. World "is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure", says World Health Organization director-general

In addition to funding the global vaccine, the European Union also plans to support the African continent, the poorest in the world, with an additional 100 million euros to fight against the new coronavirus.

According to AFP, Covax is an international project that aims to develop vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and to distribute them to the most vulnerable populations in the poorest countries.