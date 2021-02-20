Pordata begins publishing indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals, such as poverty eradication – Observe

How has Portugal evolved in the fight against poverty and social exclusion? What about access to education? Or the possibility of comfortably heating your home? »Follow and analyze» the trajectory of Portugal and the countries of the EU in accordance with the 17 objectives designed by the United Nations.

“There is little time left for the year 2030, we are in a real countdown. In this context, we believe that it is very important to highlight this information: the countries of the United Nations have adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and it is important to know how Portugal and the European Union have evolved in their 17 goals and follow that same evolution over the next decade. Thanks to this new area of ​​Pordata, it is possible to analyze to what extent Portugal contributes so that, in the world, the objectives of the 2030 Agenda are achieved ”, estimated the director of Pordata, Luísa Loura, in a report. press release published about this initiative.

These indicators, based on information from Eurostat (which in turn are fed by data from the 27 national statistical institutes, as is the case with Portuguese statistics from Portugal), already provide conclusions on Portugal’s performance. :

In 2019, Portugal had more than 2.2 million people (or around 22% of the population, more than one in five Portuguese) at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

But Portugal was the 6th country of the EU27 with the greatest positive evolution of this indicator of risk of poverty and social exclusion. Compared to 2008 (and also until 2019), more than 543 thousand residents in Portugal have left this threshold.

The United Nations goal for Europe by 2020 was to lift 20 million Europeans out of poverty. A goal that Europe as a whole has not achieved, unlike Portugal (which exceeded its target – 200,000 inhabitants lifted out of poverty – in 2017).

Unlike Portugal, since 2008 there have been 10 European countries in which the number of poor people has increased: Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Luxembourg, Estonia, Malta and Cyprus. And none of these indicators yet take into account the pandemic situation experienced in the world since the start of 2020.

In contrast, one in four inhabitants of Portugal lives in poor housing conditions, just behind Cyprus.

The “Population at risk of poverty or social exclusion” indicator includes people whose income does not reach this at-risk-of-poverty threshold (set at around 501 euros of monthly income). Also included in this category are residents who “face severe material deprivation” or who have “very low work intensity”.

The European Union has 92 million people at risk of poverty, according to the UN

This limit is very different in the different countries of the EU 27. By eliminating the differences in purchasing power (so that the comparison is adequate), in Portugal it is the poor who earn less than 580 units of purchasing power. (SPA) per month. A figure two and a half times lower than the 1,447 monthly PPS in Luxembourg and relatively little above the 367 monthly PPS in Romania.

When we cross the poverty indicator with the labor factor, Portugal does not look any better. In 2019, one in ten people (11%) with a job in Portugal lived with an income below the poverty line. In other words, Portugal is among the five European countries with the highest risk of poverty among workers (alongside Spain, Italy, Luxembourg or Romania).

The 100 indicators chosen by Pordata do not only include data on poverty. For example, Sustainable Development Goal 7 concerns “renewable and affordable energy”. And at this point, Portugal appears particularly badly in one of the indicators.

“Portugal is the fourth country in the EU27 with the highest proportion of the population (19%) unable to keep the house warm enough, a value which has decreased by 17 percentage points in 15 years. Only Bulgaria (30%), Lithuania (27%) and Cyprus (21%) have higher proportions ”, conclude the data from Pordata. A problem that became more pressing and visible during the last cold spell that Portugal went through at the start of the year.

Nearly two million say they are cold at home. How much does it cost to end energy poverty in Portugal?

In the ODS “Education of Quality”, the news is better. Portugal was the second country, after Malta, in which school dropout fell the most between 2002 and 2019. In 2002, Portugal had an early school dropout rate of 45%. In 2019, it was already lower than countries like Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. And in 2020 (INE figures from last February), the school dropout rate in Portugal was 8.9%, already below the 10% target defined by the Europe 2020 strategy.

In the inequality chapter, Portugal is in the bottom half of the table in Europe. Portugal is the eighth European country with “the greatest inequality between the richest 20% and the poorest 20%”. In Portugal, for example, “the richest 20% earn five times more than the poorest 20%”, a worse result than in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia (where this proportion is three times).

Pordata chose this Saturday to start publishing these indicators because it is World Day of Social Justice. It is therefore an invitation “to analyze these figures and to reflect on society and the living conditions that we will leave to our children”, declared the director of Pordata, Luísa Loura.