Emmanuel Macron presents a plan of one billion euros

Following the computer attacks on the Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saône hospitals, during a video conference on Thursday February 18, Emmanuel Macron announced a € 1 billion cyber crime plan to be implemented by 2025.

On February 8th and 15th, two attacks were directed against these two hospitals, which crippled their network by encrypting their data and demanding a ransom to restore their systems. This is not the first time hospitals have been targeted by attacks of this type, but they have become a strategic target for hackers in the midst of a pandemic. The head of state also explains on this issue that it is a “crisis within a crisis”. Patient files, bed allocation, appointments, planned operations, telephone, surgical equipment … everything was blocked. The staff therefore had to catch up on everything as well as possible on paper, tables or sticky notes. An archaic system that wasted a lot of time: operations had to be deprogrammed and patients moved.

According to the National Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI), the number of ransomware attacks quadrupled from 54 to 192 attacks in the past year, including 11% against hospitals. Since these attacks, ANSSI has tried to rebuild the computer networks and restore the data. However, it will take a few weeks for the hospitals to function properly again.

Emmanuel Macron therefore presented a plan of one billion euros (including 720 million euros in public funds) by 2025, dedicated to supporting the cybersecurity sector, which revolves around 5 projects:

• Developing national cybersecurity solutions and tripling the sector’s turnover to 25 billion euros;

• Strengthening the links and synergies between the actors in cybersecurity in order to structure them through the creation of a “cyber campus”;

• Awareness actions to promote national solutions;

• A training component aimed at doubling jobs in the sector and increasing them from 37,000 to 75,000;

• Equity support for startups.

With the development of digital usage in all sectors, there is no doubt that attacks of this type will continue to increase. This aid plan for the sector is therefore to be welcomed and should allow the state to strengthen its ability to foresee them rather than fight them.