EU MNEs meet to discuss Russia and exchange first impressions with Antony Blinken – Observer

European Union (EU) foreign ministers will meet face-to-face on Monday to discuss the bloc’s relations with Russia and to exchange first impressions with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, during which Portugal will be represented by Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, the heads of European diplomacy will have a “strategic discussion” on Russia, after the visit of the EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy, between 04 and 06 February, in Moscow.

Described as “very complicated” by himself, Borrell has already informed, during the plenary session of the European Parliament this month, that he will present “concrete proposals” to foreign ministers to deal with Russia, including the introduction of new sanctions.

The summit will also be the first opportunity for EU diplomatic leaders to interact with the new US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a two-hour videoconference conversation that will address a variety of topics, including China, the Russia, the nuclear deal with Iran and the importance of multilateralism.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Hong Kong again, having already addressed the issue at the last two Foreign Councils.

According to the agenda, officials will seek to find “immediate” and “medium-term” measures to respond to the “deteriorating situation” in the region, including through “coordination with like-minded countries. “.

Ministers will still have time to tackle the EU’s strategic compass for the first time, a dossier which has been on the table of EU defense ministers, but which will be analyzed for the first time by the heads of the EU. European diplomacy.

At a time when the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU has identified the adoption of conclusions in the Council on the subject as one of its priorities, ministers will “exchange” on the strategic compass and reflect on how best to ” strengthen security and defense policy ”after the presentation of the first threat analysis in November 2020.

The defense discussion between the heads of diplomacy will also serve to anticipate the informal summit between the leaders of the 27 – which will take place on Thursday and Friday – and which will involve the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO , Jens Stoltenberg.

The ministers will also discuss “current affairs”, including the coup d’état in Myanmar (Burma), the situation in Belarus and Venezuela, and the G5 Sahel summit, which took place on Monday and Tuesday.