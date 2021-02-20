Covid19. Brazil announces extraordinary flight between Lisbon and São Paulo on February 26 – Observer

Brazil announced on Friday the completion of an extraordinary commercial flight between Lisbon and São Paulo, operated by TAP and scheduled for February 26, after pressure from Brazilians detained in Portugal due to the pandemic.

“The Brazilian government, aware of the difficulties encountered by Brazilian citizens in Portugal due to the suspension of direct flights between the two countries, has concluded negotiations with the Portuguese government for an extraordinary commercial flight of the airline TAP between Lisbon and Guarulhos . [município de São Paulo]. The flight is scheduled for Friday, February 26, ”the Foreign Ministry informed in a statement.

The Brazilian executive, chaired by Jair Bolsonaro, stressed that this was a “private operation” and those interested in traveling should contact TAP directly to book or reschedule tickets.

In view of the state of emergency and restrictions in force in Portugal, “only passengers with tickets confirmed by TAP” can enter the airport, and “document requirements remain unchanged”, such as the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 and complete a traveler’s health declaration.

Also according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two governments have maintained contacts to facilitate the realization of extraordinary flights since the suspension of operations decreed by the Portuguese executive on January 27, adding that “the possibility of making new ones is under negotiation. flights, also on a commercial basis ”.

According to local press, dozens of Brazilians planning to return to Brazil face a difficult financial situation in Portugal, which has forced them to turn to food banks and non-governmental organizations for food.

The trip from Lisbon to São Paulo will take place the day before TAP’s flight to repatriate the Portuguese to Brazil, scheduled for next 27, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry announced.

To use this flight, which will depart from São Paulo, TAP will be contacted by passengers who, Portuguese citizens or foreigners residing in Portugal, have been affected by the suspension of flights and have expressed, with the consular posts of Brazil, the need to ” immediate return to the national territory for humanitarian reasons.

According to current legislation, passengers on this humanitarian flight to Portugal must present proof of laboratory tests (RT-PCR) for screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, carried out within the previous 72 hours at the time. pension, with the exception of children under 24 months.

They will also have to complete, after entering Portugal, a period of prophylactic isolation of 14 days.