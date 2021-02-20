a tool for finding business and content ideas

Regardless of the branch, the branch, a company always needs content-related ideas. Content to feed social networks, blog articles, emails … Finding content takes time and a lot of inspiration. To make this research more productive, Malcolm created Nichesss.

Nichesss is a tool that generates business ideas and content ideas for any niche in less than 60 seconds. Thanks to artificial intelligence, content for every niche is delivered in 60 seconds. The only information the tool needs is: the name of the company and what the company is doing.

Once on Nichesss, the options are plentiful. The search bar allows you to search for content in subreddits or in content that has already been created with the tool. If a subreddit inspires you, simply describe the people in it for business ideas. The interesting niches, according to the tool, are those with fewer than 100,000 subscribers in the subreddit.

The dose of inspiration to find content-related ideas

Various functions are integrated in niches, such as:

Create captions for short pictures Create short articles for picture captions Brainstorm tools for YouTube videos Write subject lines for emails Generate business ideas Get business ideas from a problem, person, skill

There is currently an unlimited lifetime offer that allows you to use Nichesss for just $ 59 for life instead of $ 999. For this price, the ideas and captions generator is available for the generator, ideas for subjects for emails, creating Instagram and Facebook posts, ideas for youtube videos for each niche or what to say in those videos.

