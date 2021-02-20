PSP caught 129 passengers trying to travel by plane without electricity – Observe

This month, PSP detected 129 passengers at Portuguese airports trying to board without qualifying for the containment of the covid-19 pandemic, at a time when only essential travel is permitted.

In a press release sent to the editorial staff, PSP specifies that since January 31, it has checked about 58,000 passengers “after having verified that 129 citizens were not able to board”.

Currently, travel is very limited, only situations such as travel to work with an international dimension, for Portuguese residing in other countries or to the Azores or Madeira are authorized.

Travel for humanitarian or medical emergency purposes, as well as travel, exceptionally, for the purpose of family reunification of spouses or equivalents and family members up to the 1st degree in a straight line are other authorized situations.

For this reason, the security authorities advise anyone wishing to travel and whose trip can be considered strictly essential to “be informed in advance of the entry conditions defined by the health authorities of the country in which you intend to travel and the airport with supporting documents the nature of the trip ”.

One of the requirements is the presentation of proof of laboratory tests (RT-PCR) for screening for SARSCoV-2 infection, with a negative result, carried out within 72 hours of shipment.

The renewal of the declaration of the state of emergency has led to the limitation of international travel, in particular by air, with the aim of reducing the spread of the pandemic, in particular by reducing the risk of multiplication of outbreaks of the disease covid- 19.

In addition to screening passengers who attempt to leave the country, PSP and SEF have also verified that passengers on flights from countries that are part of the European Union and countries associated with the Schengen area have proof of the results. laboratory tests. Negative, adds the PSP Press Office.