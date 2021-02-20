The government wants to start with a single citizen portal in 2022, hitchhiking towards the European “bazooka” – Observer

The government hopes to have completed the single digital portal next year, using € 198 million from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) to digitize all state services and make them available online for families and companies, revealed the Minister of Modernization. State and Public Administration, Alexandra Leitão, in an interview with Público.

The Portuguese plan for the European bazooka, which has yet to be approved by Brussels in the coming months, also provides for an investment of 100 million euros in the interoperability of state data and an additional 130 million euros for the cloud data storage and cybersecurity.

“The deadline for the portal is 2023, but it will begin to operate in 2022, still without all the services”, specifies the minister, who recalls the existence of “several objectives packages”. The money “comes in installments and you have to continue to achieve the objectives”.

At the beginning of next month, the government is expected to present a proposal for the 25 public services “most used and most critical for [começar] its complete dematerialization ”.

The minister explains that the intention is to improve the service to citizens and businesses, allowing them to do business with the state through a single access point “accessible, of course, inclusive”. For this, it is necessary that “in the back office there is interoperability, which makes it possible to dematerialize the whole process”.

Alexandra Leitão gives an example: “To have a certain grant, I must have a declaration of non-debt to Social Security, the IRS, and the idea is that this whole process from the different sources where it is necessary to ‘obtain the data is dematerialized, in an online flow. For this, the back offices must communicate, it is interoperability ”.

“Although the modernization of public administration (PA) is not just digital,” notes Alexandra Leitão, who emphasizes the training of public officials. In this case, 98 million euros are at stake, in particular to end the “digital skills gap among many people in the PA”. “I’m not necessarily talking about programming, but working on an Excel, in graphic construction programs,” said the minister. “The idea is that at the end of the PRR, all members of the Palestinian Authority will have these digital capacities which are essential tools today, whether or not they are senior managers. The minister wants to “take advantage of the installed capacity”, through partnerships with higher education establishments.

Asked about the need to pay better in order to have better civil servants, the minister replied that the government needed “above all to look for senior technicians”, because “they are those who have been without a salary increase for the longest time”. In March, the executive will meet with unions to make adjustments to the appraisal systems and the single pay table, in order to accelerate career progress. This part – which depends on the state budget and not on European funds – “has a heavy budgetary component”, recognizes Alexandra Leitão.