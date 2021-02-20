Facebook would have knowingly increased the potential reach of ads

According to a recent report in the Financial Times, Facebook has intentionally increased the potential reach of advertising over many years. In fact, the report says, “Executives have known for years that the potential reach tool is misleading.”

Social network employees knew it

According to the recent report by the Financial Times, a product manager from the group led by Mark Zuckerberg even attempted to warn his senior executives in 2018 by claiming that the potential audience promised by Facebook was “dead wrong.” This man would even have suggested modifying these numbers to make them more precise and, in particular, more realistic. At this point, the supervisors of this product manager didn’t want to hear anything. They claimed the impact on revenue was “significant”.

Internal documents were revealed showing the exchanges between these different people in 2018. The product manager would definitely have replied to his supervisor: “This is revenue we should never have earned if” it was based on inaccurate data “. If there has been doubt for several years, today we have formal evidence that Facebook really inflated the potential audience of advertising.

Facebook has purposely increased the potential reach of ads

To get such results, Facebook would have intentionally included fake or duplicate accounts in its potential reach measurements. Sometimes a potential target reaches promised advertisers that they would reach more advertisers than there were people in an area. In the complaint we can read: “Facebook had known for years that its potential reach was misleading and hid this fact in order to maintain its financial results.”

In its defense, Facebook says the numbers used in defining the potential scope were only “estimates”. According to the social network, advertisers didn’t pay based on potential reach, but based on impressions and ad clicks. This isn’t the first time Facebook has had to respond to such allegations. Several companies attacked the social network back in 2018. In 2019, the company even agreed to pay $ 40 million to repair the damage it caused.

Incredible Fact: These repeated allegations are unlikely to have affected the social media giant’s advertising revenue. Advertisers continue to spend so much money that they likely know the potential reach being advertised is wrong. That could change in 2021, especially given Facebook’s situation in Australia and the conflict between Facebook and Apple over ad tracking.