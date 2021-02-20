More cured than new cases in Africa in last 24 hours – Observer

The number of covid-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours in Africa was higher than that of new infections in this region, where the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 100,674, official data shows .

According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in the past 24 hours, there have been 12,818 new cases, for a total of 3,809,176, and 13,526 recoveries, on 3,359,930 registered in 55 Member States.

Regarding deaths, in the past 24 hours there have been 380 more deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Southern Africa remains the most affected region: 3,804,111 cases and 54,910 deaths.

In that region, South Africa, which is the hardest hit by covid-19 country on the continent, has passed 1.5 million people infected in the past 24 hours, now with 1,500,677 cases and 48,859 deaths.

North Africa is the second most affected area by the pandemic, with 1,142,132 people infected and 31,993 dead.

East Africa has 386,151 infections and 7,319 deaths, while in West Africa the number of infections is 374,036 and the number of deaths is 4,733.

Central Africa has 98,742 cases and 1,719 deaths.

Egypt, which is the second African country with the most deaths, after South Africa, has 10,250 deaths and 176,943 infected, followed by Morocco, with 8,540 deaths and 480,504 cases.

Among the most affected countries are also Tunisia, with 7,719 deaths and 226,740 cases, Algeria, with 2,956 deaths and 111,508 infected, and Ethiopia, with 2,259 deaths and 151,016 infections.

Concerning the Portuguese-speaking countries, Mozambique records 583 deaths and 54,204 cases, followed by Angola (498 deaths and 20,478 cases of infection), Cape Verde (143 deaths and 14,948 cases), Equatorial Guinea (89 deaths and 5,798 cases), Guinea-Bissau (46 dead and 3,064 cases) and São Tomé and Príncipe (20 killed and 1,578 cases).

The first case of covid-19 in Africa appeared in Egypt on February 14, 2020, and Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of infection on February 28.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,441,926 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.2 million cases of infection, according to a report by French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.