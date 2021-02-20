Police charge against protesters in Myanmar injures six – Observer

Burmese police today fired at demonstrators who gathered in Mandalay to protest the military junta, injuring at least six, medics said.

The police charge comes a day after Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 20, was shot in the head on the 9th during a protest against the coup, who became the first fatal victim since the coup of February 1.

According to the France Press agency, hundreds of police officers were called to the scene of the demonstration, which was held in a shipyard in the country’s second city, increasing fears of detention among protesters.

In an attempt to avoid arrests, the demonstrators beat pots but ended up failing to avoid police charges, as the authorities fired shots, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

“At least five people were injured,” said this front, without specifying whether live ammunition or rubber bullets were used. At the same news agency, medical personnel indicated the existence of “at least six injured” and claimed that live ammunition had been used. Doctors said they received six gunshot wounded men for treatment, two of them seriously injured.

The military coup on February 1 hit the fragile democracy of Myanmar (formerly Burma), after the victory of the Suu Kyi party in the November 2020 elections.

The military seized power alleging irregularities in last year’s electoral process, despite election officials denying the existence of fraud. Since then, thousands of people have demonstrated against the military coup, especially in the capital, Yangon and Mandalay.