Italian authorities rescue 47 migrants and search for missing persons – Observer

Italian coast guards and inspectors today rescued 47 migrants after the ship they were tracking turned about 15 miles south of Lampedusa, and searches are underway to locate missing people, officials said. .

The operation took place around 3.30am local time (2.30am in Lisbon), with authorities rescuing the 47 migrants from the water and setting off a helicopter to search them, with survivors reporting five people missing.

The sinking of the ship on which the migrants were traveling took place near the island of Lampedusa, with the migrants, whose origin was not specified, being rescued by Italian coast guards and tax guards.

In a statement, the Italian authorities note that this rescue operation took place at the end of a “particularly intense day, from an operational point of view, due to the high number of ships with migrants” which were reported this Friday.

In addition, the Spanish non-governmental organization (NGO) Aita Mari Humanitarian Salvage Humanitarian rescued 102 migrants on Friday, including a baby and eight women, who are still waiting for a European Union country to authorize their disembarkation.

Malta has already refused to land on the island and the “Aita Mari” crew are now awaiting a response from the Italian authorities.

On Friday, the NGO ship also assisted 46 migrants aboard a ship that was adrift after the engine failed, providing them with life jackets. The migrants could eventually start the engine and continue to the European coast.