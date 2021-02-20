On Google, Facebook and more: 10 tips on how you can better protect your data economy

For the book “Data I Called,” Katharina Nocun researched what Facebook, Google & What they store about her. She derived ten points on how consumers can better protect their data.

1. Be careful of your data

Not every provider needs to know all of your data: However, often more information is required online than is actually necessary. Does an online store need to know your birthday so you can shop there? No. Don’t fill in all the fields, stay critical and ask why your phone number is actually being used if you still don’t want to be called.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

2. Don’t be seduced

In order to get your data, companies often offer promising discounts once they have accumulated enough points. However, keep in mind that all your consumer behavior is exchanged for very small discounts here. In the long run, you usually don’t earn anything from this business. As a result, users often buy more than intended.

3. Compare offers

It takes too much time in everyday life to read all the terms and conditions and all the data protection warnings. However, when you get a new application, it’s often worth comparing it with alternatives. Which fitness tracker is doing particularly well? And who will pass on my data to third parties? Stiftung Warentest or the German Consumers’ Association are also good addresses for answering these questions.

[Lesen Sie hier einen Selbstversuch: Eine Woche ohne Google.]

4. Start by data protection

Whenever you get a new device, install a new app, or connect to a social network, review your privacy settings right from the start. Applications like Facebook or Google are “intentionally hostile to data protection,” but sometimes you can get a little more privacy in your settings.

5. Cover the webcam

Of course, if external users access your computer, it’s illegal – but it’s technically possible. Therefore: Get a cover for your webcam. It’s also reassuring when cybercriminals report they have your records.

6. Digital spring cleaning

Once a year, sit down and mercilessly dump. During the year, we register on many portals and online stores, download countless applications and generously distribute our data on the Internet. Many of these providers have no erasure periods and store your data even if you haven’t used the service in years. Delete old customer accounts, profiles, and sites you no longer need. It is best to remove all the embarrassing juvenile sins that are circulating about you at the same time on the Internet.

7. Use alternatives

No, you don’t have to swear by Google forever. But think carefully about which services to use when: Looking for a recipe? Or for the side effects of the drug? Are you chatting with friends about the latest movie? Or do you exchange ideas on very private topics? Once it comes to sensitive data, you should switch to data storage alternatives.

8. Manage your identities

After you have already adjusted the data protection settings of your social media channels in step (4), the next step is what you display on social media. If, in addition to your friends, you’re being watched by distant relatives and a boss, it’s worth restricting your own content. Or would you also pass on pictures from your office vacation?

9. Protect yourself – also in the workplace

The tools that employers can use to monitor their employees are becoming more sophisticated. Monitoring browsing behavior on a work computer is not technically difficult. Find out more about your right to data protection in the workplace and contact a works council or trade union if in doubt.

10. Don’t accept everything

Don’t be put off by everything! Protect yourself from insufficient data protection. Don’t worry, you don’t have to go to court only against big corporations. A complaint to supervisory authorities or consumer advocates is often sufficient. In doing so, you help others. Contact federal or consumer data protection officers for support.