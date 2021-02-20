Russia detects first case of human transmission of bird flu strain – Observer

Russia announced on Saturday that it had detected the first case of human transmission of the H5N8 strain of the bird flu virus, after having informed the World Health Organization of this “important discovery”.

“The laboratory confirmed the first case of a person’s infection with the group A virus, avian influenza AH5N8,” said Anna Popova, head of the Russian health agency Rospotrebnadzor.

The virus was detected in seven infected people in an aviary in southern Russia, where an outbreak of bird flu affected the animals in December 2020, said Anna Popova, adding that patients “feel good” and do not present no complications.

“Measures were taken quickly to control the situation” in this source of infection, guaranteed the official, quoted by the France-Presse agency.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Although the H5N8 strain has crossed “the intra-species barrier” and is also transmitted to humans, “this variant of the virus is currently not transmitted from person to person,” said Anna Popova, adding that the information had already transmitted to WHO.

According to the head of the health agency, this discovery “gives the world time to prepare”, creating tests and a vaccine, “in case this virus becomes more pathogenic and more dangerous to humans, and acquires the ability to be passed from person to person. “.

“We would then be fully armed and perfectly prepared,” he added.

The bird flu virus is spreading in several European countries, including France, where millions of animals have been slaughtered to prevent the disease from progressing.

On January 5, the French Ministry of Agriculture reported that more than 200,000 ducks had been slaughtered in the country, to halt the spread of several outbreaks of avian flu, and further suggested that another 400,000 birds would also be slaughtered. as a preventive measure.