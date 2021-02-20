German actor Jürgen Müller, co-founder of Catalan company La Fura dels Baus, dies – Observe

German actor Jürgen Muller, one of the co-founders and artistic directors of Catalan theater company La Fura dels Baus, died at the age of 66 on Friday, the company said.

Müller, the actor who performed most often in La Fura dels Baus shows, suffered for ten years from an inherited lung disease which eventually killed him.

Born in Weiterdingen, Germany, in 1955, he traveled to Barcelona to study contemporary dance and mime at the Institut del Teatre, and participated in the creation and performance of the first shows of La Fura dels Baus, creating the characteristic language of the company, with roots in post-war Japanese dance Butoh and the so-called Teatro da Crueldade, in which the border between audience and actors is abolished.

During his career, Jürgen Muller has been a teacher, directed several shows, embarked on digital theater

The team of La Fura dels Baus lamented the “sad loss” of their colleague and left a collective message on social media saying: “Rest in peace, ‘furero’. Long live Jürgen Müller! “.

In 40 years of existence, the theater company has staged around 500 shows and artistic projects with its own language, among which stand out “Manes”, a fundamental piece from the 1990s, and operas like “Karl V.”, “ Frankenstein ”,“ Manon Lescaut ”,“ Turandot ”or“ Carmina Burana ”.

The company has performed several times in Portugal, the last in 2018, at the end of the Super Bock Super Rock (SBSR) festival, at Parque das Nações, in Lisbon, and in December 2019, with its version of “Carmina Burana” , presented in Campo Pequeno, also in the capital.

The Fura dels Baus was one of the attractions of Expo’98, notably with “Ombra”, a tribute to the Andalusian poet Federico Garcia Lorca.

Jürgen Muller was one of the show managers of Catalan society, at the closing of Guimarães – European Capital of Culture 2012.