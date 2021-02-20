The Pope accepts the resignation of the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship – Observer

The pope has accepted the resignation of the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, the ultra-conservative cardinal Robert Sarah announced on Saturday.

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation of the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments presented” by Cardinal Robert Sarah, reads a press release from the Vatican press room.

In his Twitter account, the cardinal of Guinea-Conakry, who turned 75 in June last year, also announced his resignation.

“I am in the hands of God. The only rock is Christ. We will meet again soon in Rome or elsewhere “, wrote Sarah, who was involved in a controversy after the publication, in January 2020, of the book” From the bottom of our hearts “, which she wrote with the contribution of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. .

In the book, released in Portugal the following month, Benedict XVI maintains that the celibacy of priests “is of great importance” and is “indispensable so that the path” of priests “towards God remains the foundation” of his life.

This public defense of priestly celibacy has sparked controversy, as it came at a time when Pope Francis’ final position on the conclusions of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon was expected, in which the opening to the ordination of men married in this region of the world has been defended in order to overcome the difficulties caused by the lack of priests.

The controversy reached such a scale after the publication of extracts from the book by the French newspaper Le Figaro, that it led Benedict XVI himself to request the deletion of his name from the authorship of the work, allegedly in order not to not having given permission to use her text in a book, which Sarah contested.

The withdrawal of the joint signature was no longer possible in the French edition and in the Portuguese edition Robert Robert “with Benedict XVI” appears as the author.

Robert Sarah was appointed, in 1979, at the age of 34, Archbishop of Conakry, by John Paul II.

In 2010 he was appointed cardinal by Benedict XVI and, four years later, already in the pontificate of Francisco, prefect of the congregation.