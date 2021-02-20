Denmark closes several border points with Germany – Observer

Danish authorities have closed several border points with Germany due to the numerous cases of covid-19 infections recorded in the German city of Flensburg, namely the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2.

According to Danish Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup, the situation in Flensburg has made it necessary to take measures to prevent “further chains of potential contagion”.

The German city, located in the north of the country, has a high rate of new infections with the British variant of the coronavirus and Denmark has therefore decided to “put in place visibly more intensive border controls and close a series of small points on the border with Germany. », Announced the minister.

Nick Hækkerup added that the country will continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, there could be a readjustment of restrictions.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The ministry emphasizes that the toughening of measures “is temporary and meets the objective of clarifying the situation in the region”.

In Flensburg, containment measures have also worsened: since midnight today, there has been a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Only those who go to work or need health care can leave their homes during this time.

According to the city’s mayor, the British variant, first confirmed in Flensburg on January 15, currently accounts for virtually all of the new positives reported.

The seven-day cumulative incidence in Flensburg is 193 per 100,000 population, well above the federal average of 57.8.

Right now in Germany, every covid-19 patient infects, on average, another person (RT is 1.01).

Since the confirmation of the first infection in the country, which occurred on January 27 of last year, 2,378,883 cases of infection have been recorded, of which 2,185,100 have recovered. The disease has so far caused 67,696 deaths.

In Denmark, 552 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours and the cumulative incidence in seven days is 48.8 new positives per 100,000 inhabitants.