The Madeira Fund sets aside 162 million euros for companies – Observe

Madeira’s recovery and resilience plan (PRR), worth 561 million euros, reserves 162 million for companies, the president of the PSD parliamentary group in the Legislative Assembly, Jaime Filipe Ramos, said on Saturday .

This Saturday, the PSD parliamentary group met with the vice-president of the regional government, Pedro Calado, with whom it discussed the recovery and resilience plan for the autonomous region of Madeira, which will be presented on Monday.

“Madeira’s recovery and resilience plan reserves 162 million euros for companies. It will not be fully invested in public investment, ”said Jaime Filipe Ramos at the end of the meeting.

“In total, Madeira will devote 326 million euros to companies (162 million PRR and 164 million euros from the regional budget), money which is currently fundamental not only for the survival” of the company “but for the maintenance of employment, ”he observed.

The president of the PS parliamentary group, Miguel Iglésias, criticized Thursday in the Legislative Assembly, in the period preceding the agenda, the option of the regional government to allocate 100% of the recovery and resilience plan, up to of 561 million euros. . €, public investments to the detriment of supporting and reviving the economic fabric.

“The option of the regional government was to allocate the total of 561 million euros of public investments without creating a single specific measure to support the fabric of businesses or the transformation of traditional sectors such as agriculture and fishing, into insisting on the strategy of the past and contradicting the directive on economic resilience, ”he said.

In this regard, Miguel Iglésias recalled that the Recovery and Resilience Plan has three billion euros for companies at the national level which “make it possible to remedy this deficiency resulting from the option of the Regional Government to which the companies of the region can access in the amount that could rise to 180 million euros ”.

Miguel Iglésias also criticized the claim of the president of the regional government to have in this plan an additional 100 million euros for the ports of the region, namely for the extension of 400 meters of the pier of Funchal, a work that ‘he considered “structuring for construction companies that gravitate towards the regional government”.

“The regional government continues with work without economic return which will not change the development of the region,” he observed.

“This involves dumping another 400 meters of concrete and will cost the equivalent of 20% of the total value of the plan for Madeira,” he added.

The government of the Republic on Tuesday put the preliminary and summarized version of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) for public consultation, which provides for a total of 13.9 billion euros in subsidies.

The PRR comprises “19 components, which in turn integrate 36 reforms and 77 investments” in the social, climate and digitization fields.