Covid19. Guinea-Bissau registers 27 new cases – Observer

Guinea-Bissau has recorded 27 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, for a cumulative total of 3,091, according to data released this Saturday by the High Commission for covid-19. Authorities said on Friday 27 more cases were recorded in the country, bringing the cumulative total to 3,091.

Data also shows that there are 539 active cases and eight more people have been recovered, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 2,500. Since the start of the pandemic, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 46 deaths.

Following the increase in cases recorded since the beginning of the year, the Guinean government decided on Thursday to extend the state of calamity by 30 days, which was due to end on Tuesday.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,453,070 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT