fell with Levante and could stay with three real points – Observer

Calendar and Covid-19. These are the two factors so often presented by coaches since the start of the season, to justify the decline in performance of the teams they coach. While the schedule intensifies the competition and makes it so often superhuman, Covid-19 has distorted that same competition, leaving players cruelly out of options. In Spain, Atl. Madrid ended up being the team most affected by the pandemic – but also by the additional consequences of that same pandemic.

Covid-19 forced to adapt to schedules, accumulate games and increase levels of competition. Soon he opened the door to further injuries: and Simeone could not count on Ferreira-Carrasco and Vrsaljko for this reason. Covid-19 has led to more rash decisions, unnecessary mistakes and less mental readiness. Soon he opened the door to more cards and more punishments: and Simeone couldn’t rely on Savic and Saúl for that reason. And Covid-19 is treated with testing, insulation, and bubbles. Soon he opened the door to positive cases: and Simeone still couldn’t count on Herrera for this reason. The truth is that, in the reception hall in Levante, Simeone only had two good news: the returns of Dembélé and Lemar, both recovered from the infection in the last hours and both able to start. on the bench.

João Félix returned after Covid-19 but Cholo Simeone’s record is set for Saturday: Atl. At Madrid level with Levante

This Saturday, Atl. Madrid faced Levante for the second time in a few days: last Wednesday the mattresses moved away with the Valencian team, in the first of two matches still late. And although he is well placed in the direction of the Spanish league, with six points more than Real Madrid and still with a game to play, the truth is that Atl. Madrid are currently going through the most difficult phase of the season – without losing in seven games but with three draws in the last four meetings. More: Simeone was going through the worst defensive record since joining the club almost ten years ago, having suffered goals for six consecutive matches. All this in the antechamber of the shock with Chelsea, next Tuesday, in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

It is in this context that Atl. Madrid have found Levante again, after a draw a few days ago and with the possibility of allowing Simeone to reach the record of victories of the legendary Luis Aragonés, 308. João Félix returned to the title, with Correa and Suárez in the attack, and Llorente, Koke and Kondogbia formed the midfield. On the other side, the Portuguese Rúben Vezo was in the starting XI, to the right of the defense. A game that took place the day after the sport revealed that Suárez’s move from Barcelona to Atl. Madrid, after all, will not have come at zero cost as has been revealed.

According to the newspaper, the Uruguayan striker forced the exit at zero cost but the clubs had a side deal. Barcelona and Atl. Madrid have agreed to a fixed cost of five million euros for the player, an amount of up to 11 due to the variable clauses. Three clauses, of two million each, which relate to 20 matches played by Suárez this season, the arrival in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season and the arrival in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next season . Now, given the fact that the striker has already played more than 20 games this season, the transfer of Suárez from Barcelona to Atl. Madrid are already worth seven million euros. Still extraordinarily low value for everything the striker has already shown he is still capable of.

In the first part that Atl. Madrid finished at a disadvantage, Levante started off much better and had an opportunity in the first moments, with Morales shooting aside, isolated, after a nice long pass from Rochina (8 ′). The mattresses only woke up after 15 minutes, starting to act as close as possible to the opposing goal, and had in Giménez the best opportunity to draw, with a very violent shot from outside the area (21 ′) . However, efficiency made the difference: on the other side and after a cross from the left, León missed the first deflection, Kondogbia missed the deflection and Morales fired; the ball deflected to Felipe, deflected to Hermoso and deceived Oblak (30 ′). Until the break, Giménez was still close to the goal, starting a free kick (37 ′), but the truth is that Atl. Madrid finished the first half to lose with precision and without showing a great ability to counter Levante’s good performance, creating danger only through dead balls or long shots. Félix and Correa, for their part, were completely absent.

In the second half, the match came back warmer, with less speed and intensity. Levante appeared to give up possession slightly, offering that initiative to Atl. Madrid and were starting to prefer attacking only deep and in quick transition, and Simeone’s side took the opportunity to grow in the game and step up on the pitch. Lemar came for Giménez to shake off and, in four minutes, Atl. Madrid built four huge scoring opportunities: Suárez took a free kick (59 ′), João Félix was late to deflect after Suárez’s cross (59 ′) then shot in a similar movement but in defense of the keeper Cárdenas, Correa put Suárez (60 ′) and Llorente with a header slightly above after another cross from Suárez (61 ′).

Simeone reacted to Atl’s best moment. Madrid in the game with two more substitutions, swapping Kondogbia and Correa for Lucas Torreira and Ricard, and the team tumbled further and further to the right: on this side, Suárez was almost always unbalanced, while João Félix was very blocked by Rúben Vezo in the counter corridor. It was in the combination of the two, however, that Atl’s best move seemed to be. Madrid: in another movement, Suárez deflected from the chest to another area of ​​the penalty area and offered the goal to Félix, who shot from the first for another intervention from Cárdenas (67 ′). The mattresses mounted the siege in the great region of the Levante, with repeated movements of danger and without letting the opponent leave with the controlled ball, but the truth is that the clock has turned and the result has been maintained.

A little over a quarter of an hour before the final whistle, Simeone exhausted the possibilities of playing with the team and risked everything, exchanging Koke for Dembélé, Felix acting as a liaison position between the midfielder and the attack. Until the end, without ever being brilliant, Atl. Madrid continued to insist, Lemar still took a dangerous kick at the entrance to the penalty area but the destination was fixed. Over five minutes of discounts in which the Mattresses attempted to reach a draw, without much judgment, it was Levante to increase the advantage, with Jorge de Frutos shooting from midfielder into the desert goal in the sequence from a corner where Oblak went to the opponent’s large area (90 + 4 ′).

Diego Simeone’s side ended a 22-game streak without losing to Wanda Metropolitano (hasn’t lost at home since December 2019, over a year ago), suffered loss for the Spanish league 12 days later (the last was in December, with Real Madrid) and can see the meringues shorten the distance for leadership to just three points if they win Valladolid this Saturday – although Atl. Madrid still have one game behind. The bad phase is confirmed, Simeone postponed the registration of the Aragonés and never, since his arrival in Madrid in December 2011, had he suffered so many goals, now leading seven consecutive matches to concede goals. And the Madrid derby is scheduled for March 17.